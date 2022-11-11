Read full article on original website
Local schools and universities are honoring veterans by hosting events
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Local public schools around the Ozarks are honoring Veterans Day today by hosting celebrations. According to the US Census Bureau, there are almost 30,000 veterans who reside in Missouri in surrounding counties. Many schools have turned Veterans Day into a multi-day celebration and school districts such as Springfield, Nixa and Ozark […]
KYTV
Care-to-Learn gives nearly 200 coats to kids at Springfield Public Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Care-to-Learn shared coats with Springfield Public Schools on Thursday. Bass Pro donated 187 coats to the nonprofit. The timing could not be more perfect with colder weather returning. The group says it will help ensure students and teachers have what they need to create...
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. 3rd grader receives State Heroes Among Us Award Friday
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A third grader at Matthews Elementary School in Nixa received a statewide honor. Thomas Grant Hege received the Heroes Among Us Award on Friday morning. Each year Missouri’s Center for Education Safety gives the heroes among us award to one adult and one student who has done something to make schools or the community safer.
KTTS
New Library Open In Monett
(KTTS News) — Today is the grand opening for a new public library in Monett. The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library says the new $6-million, 20,000 square foot building is located down the street from the high school and the new middle school. KY3 says it includes areas for teens and...
KYTV
City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
KYTV
City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
Here’s how you can share your input on the bus system in Springfield
The ConnectSGF process began in September 2022 and will be complete by the end of 2023.
KYTV
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
KTLO
Murder trial for former Omaha school official, basketball coach reset for late January
The jury trial set this month for a former Omaha High School principal and head boys’ basketball coach accused of killing his wife has been pushed back. A pre-trial hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson is now set for Dec. 13 and the jury trial for Jan. 30 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison.
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Police Chief, community react to Strafford tax increase
Voters in Strafford passed a tax increase on Tuesday that will benefit law enforcement that has been struggling with limited staffing.
Nixa standout Ramone Green Jr. making up for junior season lost to injury
By Nate Latsch Ramone Green Jr. remembers the play. It was early in the second quarter of the Nixa football team’s second game of the 2021 season at Joplin. The Eagles’ standout running back took a handoff on an outside zone run, made one cut, then another, when he was hit by a defender. “I landed ...
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mills named Branson employee of the month
The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month. Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale. “She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the...
KMOV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
