Green Bay, WI

Boston

What NFL experts have to say about Jakobi Meyers as a 2023 free agent

"Those aren't typically the types of players that Bill Belichick spends on in the offseason." Tonight, the Celtics face the Hawks in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Bruins host the Flyers at 7 p.m. And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Jets at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m.) in...
ESPN

No. 14 Buckeyes hound Boston College, roll to 82-64 victory

BOSTON --  Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Sunday. Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week....
COLUMBUS, OH

