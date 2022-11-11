Related
Terry Foust
Funeral services for Terry Foust, 70-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Nov. 8 in Yuma, Arizona, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flat Iron Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
LETTER: Thank you, BHS
Thank you once again, BHS, for your great Veterans Day program, from the first drum roll to the folding of the flag, and final notes of taps. Then to receive the reception walking between the future of our country - what a great way to end the program. Thanks to...
LETTER: Veterans Day recognition appreciated
I would like to thank Mrs. Songer, her assistants, the Buffalo student body, the various band and vocal groups and the BHS Culinary Arts Class for the awesome Salute to Veterans they did on Nov 10. It was an honor to be recognized by these individuals and groups. From being welcomed at the front door, to the program, cheered on the way out of the auditorium, and the excellent meal that was served, thank you! We live in an awesome city, state and country.
LETTER: The kabuki theater welcomes you
Practitioner will be with you. There upon distant snows. Practitioner soon to be with you. Adjust by slight of hand, toggle. A record of time and eternity. Autumn leaves swirl distant snows. Winter places no thought. Standing salvation. Standing salvation. Yearn distant past. Kindred kinship unfolding. Practitioner unfolds heritage. placed...
Gillette man arrested after stealing grandfather's truck and guns and kicking deputy
GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on a number of felony charges, including aggravated burglary, theft and interference. A 39-year-old woman said she was checking on her 67-year-old father’s home in the 1600 block of Shadetree Avenue when she discovered his truck, a 2017 Chevy truck, was missing. She learned that her 18-year-old son, Kolton Coleman, had the truck after he posted a picture on Snapchat of him inside it.
