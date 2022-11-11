I would like to thank Mrs. Songer, her assistants, the Buffalo student body, the various band and vocal groups and the BHS Culinary Arts Class for the awesome Salute to Veterans they did on Nov 10. It was an honor to be recognized by these individuals and groups. From being welcomed at the front door, to the program, cheered on the way out of the auditorium, and the excellent meal that was served, thank you! We live in an awesome city, state and country.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO