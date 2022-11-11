ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Folk band Chatham Rabbits performing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chatham Rabbits have been touring the country all year and are now back home in North Carolina. The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019. Their third album, “If You See Me Riding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Stonehaven Looks to Become Charlotte’s First Community Wildlife Habitat

With Charlotte’s exponential growth over the past few years, the city’s wildlife has suffered. As development proliferates, the tree canopy shrinks. The city’s skyline grows as the natural landscape dwindles. One local community is hoping that, with a potential certification as a Community Wildlife Habitat, they can take a step toward curbing the harm done by rapid development.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu

CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend

MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
MONROE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M

The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Carrabba’s launches three-course meal for two

CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s is now serving the Amore 3-Course Dinner for Two featuring an appetizer to share, two soups or salads and two signature entrées including Italian classics, specialty pastas and Tuscan-Grilled dishes. The meal costs $44. Course One: Appetizer to Share. • Calamari, Four-cheese & sausage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
visityorkcounty.com

Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
YORK, SC
WFAE

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name

Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

VIVA Chicken brings wok-fired menu back for a limited time

CHARLOTTE – VIVA Chicken has launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu from Nov. 8 to Dec. 14. • The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered...
CHARLOTTE, NC

