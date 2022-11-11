Read full article on original website
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
WBTV
Folk band Chatham Rabbits performing in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chatham Rabbits have been touring the country all year and are now back home in North Carolina. The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019. Their third album, “If You See Me Riding...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
qcnerve.com
Stonehaven Looks to Become Charlotte’s First Community Wildlife Habitat
With Charlotte’s exponential growth over the past few years, the city’s wildlife has suffered. As development proliferates, the tree canopy shrinks. The city’s skyline grows as the natural landscape dwindles. One local community is hoping that, with a potential certification as a Community Wildlife Habitat, they can take a step toward curbing the harm done by rapid development.
Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu
CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
'We for sure got the future' | Missouri woman connects with biological father in Charlotte after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
wccbcharlotte.com
Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend
MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
luxury-houses.net
Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M
The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Carrabba’s launches three-course meal for two
CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s is now serving the Amore 3-Course Dinner for Two featuring an appetizer to share, two soups or salads and two signature entrées including Italian classics, specialty pastas and Tuscan-Grilled dishes. The meal costs $44. Course One: Appetizer to Share. • Calamari, Four-cheese & sausage...
visityorkcounty.com
Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
thecharlotteweekly.com
VIVA Chicken brings wok-fired menu back for a limited time
CHARLOTTE – VIVA Chicken has launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu from Nov. 8 to Dec. 14. • The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.
WBTV
Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered...
