CBS Sports

The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one

You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
Yardbarker

LeBron James to Phoenix Suns is a Possibility

Lebron James hasn’t had the best start to his 20th season in the league. With that, the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring every avenue to maintain some competitiveness for the future. James will likely be the last trade option that’s visited, but one Western Conference scout believes that the...
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
TMZ.com

LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Hit The Field For Date Night At L.A. Rams Game: Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s latest date night took them onto the football field on Sunday, November 13. The famous couple attended the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in California, which ended in a loss for the home team. Blake, 46, and Gwen, 53, had a great tine and they even walked on the field before the game to greet some of the players.
