Frisco, TX

K-State QB recruit Avery Johnson picked for US Army All-American high school football game

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Before he puts on a Kansas State uniform, Maize senior Avery Johnson will have a few all-star games to finish out his illustrious high school career.

In a surprise ceremony at Maize on Friday morning, Johnson was officially selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl , a high school all-star game played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Johnson, a K-State commit who is rated as one of the nation’s best quarterback prospects in the class of 2023, is also currently committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

The 6-foot-2 senior quarterback will lead the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Eagles (10-0) into the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday night against Hutchinson. Johnson has thrown for 2,295 yards and 25 touchdowns with just one interception and rushed for 682 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

