Droplette’s Micro-Infuser Device Named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 List

Droplette ’s Micro-Infuser Device, developed with breakthrough patented technology, has been named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. The annual list recognizes the 200 innovations that have significantly impacted the way we live.

As it profoundly enhances drug delivery into the skin, Droplette’s microinfusion technology was initially developed to painlessly administer topical drugs for medical conditions such as Epidermolysis Bullosa, a debilitating skin disease. The founders quickly realized the potential for the device in every realm of skincare. The Droplette Micro-Infuser uses advanced fluid physics to “inject ″ clinical-strength, dermatologist-approved formulations deep into the skin through a high-speed powerful yet gentle micro-mist to amplify everyday skincare routines with visible, clinically proven results.

“We are thrilled to be one of the recipients of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. It is a true testament to our incredibly talented and innovative team,” says Madhavi Gavini, CEO and Co-Founder of Droplette. “Droplette’s capability to enhance people’s lives is evergreen, and we are continuously striving to be at the forefront of technology and science. This award is further confirmation that Droplette is paving the way for the future of skincare and I am immensely proud that our hard work has received this prestigious recognition.”

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new 2022 list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

Droplette’s inclusion on the TIME Best Inventions list is the latest achievement in the company’s success. In 2021 Droplette was awarded the Edison Award Gold Medal for Best New Product, and received an honorable mention for Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

About Droplette:

Droplette is pioneering future-focused skincare through its patented breakthrough technology. Initially developed as a medical device, Droplette’s Micro-Infuser employs a contactless solution to deliver skincare ingredients 20 times deeper into the skin than topical application, where they are 90% more effective. Designed for use with capsules containing clinical-strength, dermatologist-approved formulations, users can easily customize their treatments to achieve targeted results at home without needles or other invasive methods. Female-founded by MIT-trained PhD scientists, Droplette is funded by NASA, the National Institutes of Health, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and an honoree of the 2021 Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, among other notable awards. For additional information visit droplette.io and follow us on Instagram.

