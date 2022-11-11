ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
SUFFOLK, VA

