Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
Reck on the Road: Williamsburg Courthouse goes green
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day weekend, the James City County and Williamsburg Courthouse was bathed in green light. Find out the reason behind the greening in this week’s Reck on the Road.
Father of UVA shooting suspect says his son seemed ‘paranoid’
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. spoke with NBC News just hours after police arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
Juvenile male seriously hurt in shooting on Pickett St. in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Tuesday night on Pickett Street, off Briarfield Road. The victim was found inside a home in the first block with the life-threatening gunshot wound. He was in “critical but stable condition,” police said Tuesday night.
Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic converter thefts
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As catalytic converter thefts increase across the country, one local police department is trying to help find a way to solve these crimes. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first “Tag A Cat” event this weekend. Chesapeake residents can come out to...
19-year-old pleads guilty in fatal shooting of retired Norfolk Police sergeant
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a retired Norfolk police officer in late February.
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Police investigate stabbing on Beamon Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.
Traffic Blog: Week of November 14
Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of November 14 through November 20. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone waiting lot
Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.
