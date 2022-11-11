ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

3 teenagers charged in September shooting near Richland County high school

By Maayan Schechter
The State
The State
 2 days ago

Three teenagers have been charged after a September shooting near a Columbia-area high school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Brian Samuel Jr., who turns 19 next month, is charged with aggravated breach of peace and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Samuel is no longer listed as being booked in the Richland County jail.

Two other juveniles ages 15 and 17, who were not named because of their age, also are charged with aggravated breach of peace, the sheriff’s office said.

More arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a neighborhood close to Ridge View High School, located on Hard Scrabble Road in Columbia.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred in the pool and recreational area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. Deputies did not receive any reports of injuries or property damage, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asking to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Columbia, SC
