“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO