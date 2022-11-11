Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Providence's East Side, Barrington and Warwick. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by The Blackstone Team. Welcome to 82...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion
Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities
Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
GoLocalProv
RI Women in the Arts to be Celebrated at Irish Music Show in November
Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will debut their newest show, “Health to the Ladies,” on Saturday, November 26, at the Blackstone River Theatre. “Titled for a traditional Irish jig, the concert of dance, music, song, and story celebrates the contributions of historic Rhode Island ladies to the arts and to the special season of hearth, home, and holidays,” says Doyle.
Government Technology
Rhode Island Eyes Blockchain-Based Identity Management Project
Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce wants to take a streamlined approach to resident and business identity management and hopes a centralized data lake and distributed ledger technology could pave the way. Secretary Elizabeth Tanner told GovTech that she hopes to move away from current practices that see constituents separately...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
RI soccer team to unveil name and logo Monday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s new United Soccer League (USL) team is expected to reveal its name and logo on Monday. The team will be playing their home games at the new stadium being built in Pawtucket as part of the Tidewater Landing Project. While the plan to pay for the $344 million […]
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Post-election, M. Charles Bakst, Dan McGowan talk with Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and influencers in Rhode Island. This week, post-election is on the discussion board with retired Providence Journal political reporter, M. Charles Bakst – and Boston Globe columnist, Dan McGowan. Watch In the Arena every Sunday on ABC6 at 7am.
ABC6.com
6 Rhode Island towns vote ‘no’ for cannabis retail sales
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday on whether or not to approve recreational marijuana sales. Six towns rejected ballot measures for recreational marijuana sales, including Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield. Cannabis retailers will now be banned in...
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
oceanstatecurrent.com
“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island
Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
RI Energy warns that Nicole’s remnants may cause power outages
Rhode Island Energy said it's preparing for the remnants of Nicole to sweep through our area Friday night into Saturday morning, saying they expect some isolated power outages to impact residents.
WCVB
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Sunday: Here's where flakes could fall
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
FUN 107
