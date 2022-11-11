ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Providence's East Side, Barrington and Warwick. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by The Blackstone Team. Welcome to 82...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Women in the Arts to be Celebrated at Irish Music Show in November

Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will debut their newest show, “Health to the Ladies,” on Saturday, November 26, at the Blackstone River Theatre. “Titled for a traditional Irish jig, the concert of dance, music, song, and story celebrates the contributions of historic Rhode Island ladies to the arts and to the special season of hearth, home, and holidays,” says Doyle.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Government Technology

Rhode Island Eyes Blockchain-Based Identity Management Project

Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce wants to take a streamlined approach to resident and business identity management and hopes a centralized data lake and distributed ledger technology could pave the way. Secretary Elizabeth Tanner told GovTech that she hopes to move away from current practices that see constituents separately...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

RI soccer team to unveil name and logo Monday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s new United Soccer League (USL) team is expected to reveal its name and logo on Monday.   The team will be playing their home games at the new stadium being built in Pawtucket as part of the Tidewater Landing Project. While the plan to pay for the $344 million […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

6 Rhode Island towns vote ‘no’ for cannabis retail sales

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday on whether or not to approve recreational marijuana sales. Six towns rejected ballot measures for recreational marijuana sales, including Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield. Cannabis retailers will now be banned in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island

Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”

Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
