Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'Pawtastic Friends' holds event to help shelter dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dog lovers. Pawtastic Friends held their event on Sunday near Sunset Park, hoping to get people like you to adopt one of their dogs. The event included lots of food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and "pick a scholar," where you can sponsor one of the dogs in their program.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Here's The Animal Foundation with information on how to adopt Oliver.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Skyler
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Skyler, 6, was born with her intestines located outside of her body. Surgeons rushed to put them back inside, however, only a third of her internal organs ended up as they should be. This has left the little girl with many issues, including not being...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
news3lv.com
New mural unveiled at East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mural in the valley shows off some local kids' artistic talents. This new mural is located at the East Las Vegas Community Center. The mural designed by local artist Bonnie Kelso incorporates local children's art through pictures they have drawn. Most of the...
news3lv.com
Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
news3lv.com
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022
Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
news3lv.com
The Sanctuary dispensary hosts canned food drive for Three Square
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sanctuary dispensary is teaming up with Three Square on its mission to end hunger. The "Cans for Cannabis" initiative will be collecting food donations from Sunday, November 13 until Monday, November 21. Customers who donate three canned food products will receive a free cannabis...
news3lv.com
Local organization seeks donations at annual holiday toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is approaching, and the Las Vegas community is uniting to put toys under the tree for children throughout the valley. K-Doll promotions will be accepting donations for its Toy Drive until Saturday, December 10. The community is invited to donate toys, school...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
news3lv.com
How to take care of your plants in the colder weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as we need to adjust our skincare routines, we also need to adjust how we care for our plants in the changing weather. Carissa Beasley, owner of the LV Plant Collective, joined us to share some tips on keeping your plants cozy.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam celebrates grand opening at Red Rock Resort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dancing dragons and lotus lanterns lit up the night in the grand opening of Lotus of Siam. The Thai restaurant welcomed its second location at Red Rock Resort with a VIP party on Wednesday. The celebration embraced the Thailand culture with a traditional lion and...
news3lv.com
Decorating for the holidays on a budget
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one pop-up is offering an array of unique seasonal holiday merch at affordable prices. Joining us now with more is the owner of Santa's Wrap, Beth Tom.
news3lv.com
The Shops at Crystals lights holiday tree for the first time in three years
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Shops at Crystals is getting ready to celebrate the holidays. The upscale shopping mall lit its almost 60-foot Swarovski holiday tree in front of dozens of guests Thursday night. General Manager, Nick Strause, counted down to the tree lighting, which was lit for the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Heroes Open
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Heroes Open was originally created to honor our veterans from all branches, and now it includes all first responders. Joining us now from the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club are Earl Stitt and Bruni Slinn.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson to host Veteran's Resource Fair Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting a free veteran's resource this Saturday, November 12. The event will take place at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 S Racetrack Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas Veterans...
news3lv.com
'Enchant Christmas' returns to Las Vegas with two locations this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now. Last...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police looking for 10-year-old boy missing from northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old boy reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas police say Josiah Collins was last seen near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. He's described...
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
news3lv.com
Wounded warriors welcomed to Las Vegas for 'Salute to the Troops' experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Bret Ficklin says it comes down to respect. “We’ll be escorting wounded warriors,” he says. “This is something I don't have to ask for volunteers to help with. People jump at the opportunity to do this.”. Police...
Comments / 0