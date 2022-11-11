YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Albert Watson lived a purposeful life that finished its course far too soon. This sentiment is echoed by all who loved him. Dwayne was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He entered into eternal peace in the outstretched arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

