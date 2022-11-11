Read full article on original website
Daniel Jacob Campana, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Jacob Campana, 80, of Niles, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Rudolph Campana and the late Geraldine (Ferro) Nolan.
Carole A. Swansiger, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Swansiger, 80, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Carole was born in Campbell, Ohio on June 13, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Paduchek) Zamary. Carole was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and...
Robert A. Schilling, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling. He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west...
Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
John W. Hanna, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Hanna, age 46, of New Springfield, died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. He was born on August 9, 1976 in Salem, son of the late James Hanna and Lynn Henderson Hanna McGreevy. John had worked for Carter Lumber in...
James R. DeCapua, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, for James Ralph DeCapua, who passed away peacefully at Hospice House surrounded by his family. Born on September 25, 1930, in Youngstown’s Brier...
Robert H. “Bob” Petersen, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. “Bob” Petersen, 76, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bob was born March 15, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Reddinger) Petersen. Bob served his country...
Bradley Ray Shubert, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Ray Shubert passed away at age 71, on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1951, to Link S. and Dorothy Lee (Bridges) Shubert. Bradley graduated from Hubbard High School and worked at the Fairhaven Workshop for 20 years. He loved...
Christine Ann Kula, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All are welcome 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Lake Park Cemetery, located at 1459 E. Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502, to mourn the loss of Christine Kula, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Christine Ann Kula was born March 30,...
Shirley A. Pyne, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Pyne passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age 66. She was born in Warren, Ohio to Roy and Stella (Carpenter) Gibson on September 28, 1956. Shirley married Robert Pyne on April 14, 1979. She was a fan of the Cleveland...
Charles C. Stewart, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Clyde Stewart, age 88, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Andover, Ohio. Formerly of Geneva, Pennsylvania, Charles was born on October 27, 1934, in Wampum, Pennsylvania, the son of Martha (Craig) and Ira Stewart. Charles began working at a young age to help...
Concetta Marie Suciu, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta Marie Suciu, 44, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late David Suciu and Mary Wargo. Concetta was a construction worker with Burton Scott. She enjoyed...
Dwayne Albert Watson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Albert Watson lived a purposeful life that finished its course far too soon. This sentiment is echoed by all who loved him. Dwayne was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He entered into eternal peace in the outstretched arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Michelle Renee Tyma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renee Tyma, 56, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022. She was born May 26, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and the late Mary Alice Luscre Tyma. Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School. After graduation, Michelle went to...
William A. Clayton, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Clayton, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio. Mr. Clayton was born on September 18, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Oren and Ann Marie (Kaliney) Clayton. He was a 1960 graduate...
David “Dave” L. Clapper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Clapper, 67, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. David known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born January 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Garvin) Clapper.
William “Bill” R. Patterson, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Patterson, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born August 5, 1942, in Poland, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Payne) Patterson. He was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.
Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence due to complications from Agent Orange. Tex was born on July 27, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late of Kenneth Alton and Edith E. (McGranahan) Hess.
