Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies

The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

May the best pitch win: Wisconsin entrepreneurs compete Olympics-style

A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. At the event, which closed out the...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Baby Roth an effective tool to address wealth gap

For a few years, people have discussed baby bonds as a potential solution to the wealth gap, and several state and local governments are now seriously considering implementing baby bond programs. On May 14, 2022, The Capitol Times of Madison, Wisconsin, published my opinion column proposing a solution to the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI

