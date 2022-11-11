Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In run for Madison mayor, former cop Gloria Reyes stakes bid on public safety
The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president and Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring's election, records show.
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
captimes.com
Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail
The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
nbc15.com
Dane County referenda results don't change abortion or marijuana laws
For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day. The sounds of bells will soon fill the air at more than 60 businesses across Dane County as the Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign. Fitchburg already moving to prevent long...
otenews.com
New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January
Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
wpr.org
Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies
The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
captimes.com
May the best pitch win: Wisconsin entrepreneurs compete Olympics-style
A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. At the event, which closed out the...
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County. Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court...
captimes.com
Opinion | Baby Roth an effective tool to address wealth gap
For a few years, people have discussed baby bonds as a potential solution to the wealth gap, and several state and local governments are now seriously considering implementing baby bond programs. On May 14, 2022, The Capitol Times of Madison, Wisconsin, published my opinion column proposing a solution to the...
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer
MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
