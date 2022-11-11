Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Daybreak celebrates 10th anniversary
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Daybreak buzzed with excitement as it kicked off its tenth anniversary celebration with a breakfast and a performance by the Daybreak choir. The event was led by Director Theresa Sullivan, who gave a hearty thank you to those in attendance. “Thank you…for coming in. Thank...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon
Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
Westside to face Warner Robins for the Girls Flag Football Division II Region 1 Area Title
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Eight teams began the day looking to earn a spot in the Girls Flag Football Division II Region 1 Area title game. Four teams competed at McConnell Talbert Stadium, while the others battled at Ed Defore Sports Complex. In the first game at the MAC,...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU
With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
NewTown Macon develops new downtown lofts
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is moving forward with its goal of providing more housing downtown. The non-profit organization recently completed the rehabilitation of the Lee Building on Third Street. It’s now been developed as vintage lofts available to rent. NewTown Macon’s Director of Place, Emily Hopkins,...
FBI, Bibb deputies, Perry police searching south Macon home
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. According to Tony Thomas with the FBI, agents were on the scene serving a warrant. He could not release any further details. Dozens of officers are taking part in a search at a home in south Macon. It's happening at a home on...
Funeral arrangements announced for H&H founder Mama Louise Hudson
MACON, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced on Wednesday for H&H founder Mama Louise Hudson. The wake will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Richard Robinson Funeral Home on Pio Nono Avenue. Her funeral will be held on Nov. 19 at Noon...
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
Woman shot along Baker Drive dies at Macon hospital
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happening on Baker Drive, Monday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Deputies say she was shot in the 1200 block of Baker Drive.
'We're getting up around a million lights': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza returning to downtown for sixth year
MACON, Ga. — We're just 43 days away from Christmas, but only two weeks away from starting the holiday festivities in downtown Macon. The Macon Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning to poplar street for the 6th year since 2017. You can experience the light shows from November 25 -...
Macon-Bibb using new tool to track, target blight
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is launching a new tool when it comes to fighting blight. The new blight tracking and reporting application was developed as part of The Opportunity Project for Cities. A grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation also helped get the project off the ground.
'It's been a lengthy process': Baldwin County sheriff, victim's husband clash over unsolved killing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Five years after a Milledgeville woman was shot and killed while driving home, the Baldwin County sheriff and the victim's husband are still butting heads over the investigation. We've been covering the unsolved death of Veronique Reaves since October 2017. That's when someone fired shots at...
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
'A great thing for the city': Piedmont Construction Group to build apartment units off Bass Road
MACON, Ga. — In a couple of years, you might notice more folks and more traffic on Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday approved construction for a new apartment complex. The new complex will be located behind Tru by Hilton Hotel and next to Watercrest Assisted Living and...
GBI working homicide case in East Dublin
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a deadly shooting in East Dublin. Police performed a welfare check at a home on Pearl Street around 11:00 Sunday morning. According to the GBI, officers found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell inside the home dead from a gunshot wound.
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
