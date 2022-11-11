ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Daybreak celebrates 10th anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Daybreak buzzed with excitement as it kicked off its tenth anniversary celebration with a breakfast and a performance by the Daybreak choir. The event was led by Director Theresa Sullivan, who gave a hearty thank you to those in attendance. “Thank you…for coming in. Thank...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon

Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
MACON, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU

With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon develops new downtown lofts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is moving forward with its goal of providing more housing downtown. The non-profit organization recently completed the rehabilitation of the Lee Building on Third Street. It’s now been developed as vintage lofts available to rent. NewTown Macon’s Director of Place, Emily Hopkins,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Woman shot along Baker Drive dies at Macon hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happening on Baker Drive, Monday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Deputies say she was shot in the 1200 block of Baker Drive.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb using new tool to track, target blight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is launching a new tool when it comes to fighting blight. The new blight tracking and reporting application was developed as part of The Opportunity Project for Cities. A grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation also helped get the project off the ground.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

GBI working homicide case in East Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a deadly shooting in East Dublin. Police performed a welfare check at a home on Pearl Street around 11:00 Sunday morning. According to the GBI, officers found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell inside the home dead from a gunshot wound.
EAST DUBLIN, GA

