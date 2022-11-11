Read full article on original website
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Rebel music, Boynton-style: City hosts first Reggae Fest
BOYNTON BEACH — The sounds of guitars and drums, and the aromas of Caribbean cuisine, filled the air Saturday at Centennial Park as the city welcomed its inaugural Reggae Fest. In addition to four bands playing the popular music style created in 1960s Jamaica and most often associated with...
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful 8,000 SF Home on A Lush Private Lakefront Lot in Delray Beach Seeking for $4.5 Million
16825 Matisse Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 16825 Matisse Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a beautiful resort style home comes with modern floor plan, winding wood staircase, a media room, wet bar & gaming area, summer kitchen, putting green, retractable doors, and more. This Home in Delray Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16825 Matisse Drive, please contact Lynn Adrian (Phone: 561-251-6565) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center
Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
nomadlawyer.org
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends
For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
bocaratontribune.com
Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event. Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will...
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
treasurecoast.com
CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS
The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
Sandi, the 700-ton, 35-foot holiday sand tree, returning to West Palm Beach for the 11th year
WEST PALM BEACH — Sandi, the world’s only 35 foot 700-ton holiday sand tree, makes its 11th return to West Palm Beach for the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree lighting on Dec. 1. It will be a featured part of the city's Holiday in Paradise festivities on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park...
Byte and Coffee to Open in Lighthouse Point
Byte and Coffee will be an Aussie-style coffee shop and a computer repair shop rolled into one
anash.org
Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim
Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
tamaractalk.com
The City of Tamarac Holds Holiday Lighting Festival
The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara by the City of Tamarac. Held at the community center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting. The event will include a...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL
Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
floridaweekly.com
Rare classic cars to star at Sculpture Gardens
A dazzling array of classic cars and a salute to Gold Star families and veterans are part of a full day of activities at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Saturday, Nov. 12. The 6th annual Sculpture in Motion: The Art of Pre- and Post- War Automobiles will honor Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County and local veterans and will conclude with a Grand Tour Parade of Cars.
bocaratontribune.com
“Celebration of a Decade: Where are they Now?”
Boca Raton, FL – The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in collaboration with the 2012 Top Ten CNN Heroes, is proud to announce the “Celebration of a Decade: Where are they Now?” to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This Top Ten group...
