Boca Raton, FL

luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful 8,000 SF Home on A Lush Private Lakefront Lot in Delray Beach Seeking for $4.5 Million

16825 Matisse Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 16825 Matisse Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a beautiful resort style home comes with modern floor plan, winding wood staircase, a media room, wet bar & gaming area, summer kitchen, putting green, retractable doors, and more. This Home in Delray Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16825 Matisse Drive, please contact Lynn Adrian (Phone: 561-251-6565) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
PALM CITY, FL
weddingchicks.com

An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
MIAMI, FL
anash.org

Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim

Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
tamaractalk.com

The City of Tamarac Holds Holiday Lighting Festival

The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara by the City of Tamarac. Held at the community center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting. The event will include a...
TAMARAC, FL
cohaitungchi.com

16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL

Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
DANIA BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Rare classic cars to star at Sculpture Gardens

A dazzling array of classic cars and a salute to Gold Star families and veterans are part of a full day of activities at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Saturday, Nov. 12. The 6th annual Sculpture in Motion: The Art of Pre- and Post- War Automobiles will honor Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County and local veterans and will conclude with a Grand Tour Parade of Cars.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Celebration of a Decade: Where are they Now?”

Boca Raton, FL – The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in collaboration with the 2012 Top Ten CNN Heroes, is proud to announce the “Celebration of a Decade: Where are they Now?” to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This Top Ten group...
BOCA RATON, FL

