Washington County, TN

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
 2 days ago

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to the alleged harassment of other team members.

A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration.

Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher

Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident:

A formal administrative investigation has been initiated in response to a report received on November 6, 2022, alleging specific members of the Daniel Boone High School football team have engaged in the harassment of other DBHS football players. Players accused of the acts of harassment have been subject to immediate disciplinary measures by the head football coach, athletic director, and principal. Any additional disciplinary actions issued according to the Washington County Schools student code of conduct will be determined by the outcome of the investigation. All parents/guardians of the alleged victims and the accused have been notified of the allegations and the investigation.

Jerry S. Boyd, Washington County Schools Superintendent

No further information has been released.

Apache girl
2d ago

Make sure those players also sign hurt feelings paper for making other team members cry. What happened to young men being young MEN. Men have become emasculated and can't defend themselves for any reason. This country is gone and that's what happens when the len lay down and the women take over.

Related
993thex.com

Daniel Boone football players under investigation amid reports of harassment

Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd, confirmed on Friday a formal investigation is ongoing after a number of specific Daniel Boone High School Football players were accused of harassment. Boyd says the school got reports on November 6th, alleging specific members of the Boone football team engaged in harassment of other players.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bucs’ rally falls just short in Asheville Championship title game

ASHEVILLE, N.C, (WJHL) – Despite a heroic second-half effort from Jalen Haynes and the ETSU offense, Louisiana defeated the Bucs in the Asheville Championship finale, 81-77. Haynes, the Virginia Tech transfer, scored a game-high 23 points (9-9 FT) and added seven rebounds. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened the game on a 7-2 run and never once […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round

(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather. In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boone Police: Derogatory terms spray painted on Masonic Lodge

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help following the vandalism of a Masonic Lodge in Boone. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, members of the Snow Masonic Lodge reported spray paint depicting derogatory terms and symbols on the building. The vandalism reportedly […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Mock Brown, Bucs pick up second-straight road win

EASTON, Pa. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball squad outscored the homestanding Lafayette Leopards by 15 points in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 65-45 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Blue and Gold opened up the game on a 19-4 run, thanks to a successful shooting performance. The Bucs finished the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One juvenile was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred. An EMS transported the juvenile […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jones steps up, leads Boone into state quarterfinals

GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical...
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman …. Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cross-state march for abortion rights ends in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 560-mile abortion-rights march, Walk for Our Lives, ends in Johnson City. 538-miles was the original estimate. Walk for Our Lives is a protest and pilgrimage for abortion rights and bodily autonomy in Tennessee without government interference. “Whether that is carrying to term or giving up for adoption or terminating […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Western Carolina battles back to beat Bucs on Senior Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just a second time in the last five meetings, the Catamounts have claimed a Blue Ridge Border Battle victory, defeating the Bucs 20-17 on Saturday afternoon. The Blue and Gold built a 14-7 first-half lead, but saw it slip away in the fourth quarter. A CJ Lee receiving touchdown […]
CULLOWHEE, NC
WJHL

Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Daniel Boone’s Masters signs with VA Tech softball team

Gray, TN — At Daniel Boone this morning one of the schools best softball players Maci Masters put pen to paper when she signed a national letter of intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies….The Lady Trailblazers’ junior set a state record with 25 home runs this season, a total that puts her No. 7 on […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man after reportedly finding an indoor psilocybin mushroom operation. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location when they received a disturbance call early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene, police say […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

