Kathleen, GA

13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's how you can help with Stuff the Truck 2022

MACON, Ga. — It’s that time of year, just like in years past, we need your help to Stuff the Truck!. 13WMAZ is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help feed families in our community throughout the holiday season, but we can’t do it alone. We’re going to need you to get involved to make it happen.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign

PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins appoints Interim City Administrator

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins appointed an ‘Interim City Administrator.’. James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. Mayor Larhonda Patrick called Dodson a well respected leader and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Bye Bye Central State

Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

20-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue off ramp. According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling North in the I-75 Southbound lanes, near the Pierce...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA

