Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
Here's how you can help with Stuff the Truck 2022
MACON, Ga. — It’s that time of year, just like in years past, we need your help to Stuff the Truck!. 13WMAZ is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help feed families in our community throughout the holiday season, but we can’t do it alone. We’re going to need you to get involved to make it happen.
Georgia National Fairgrounds brings antique agriculture show to Perry this weekend
PERRY, Ga. — It's not quite "farm-to-table" -- think of this weekend more like farming entertainment. Saturday, dozens of folks will show off their rusty wheels and gearshifts in the Antique Agriculture show. A good many are farmers, but Greg Lang never worked the land and his big fire-powered...
Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins appoints Interim City Administrator
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins appointed an ‘Interim City Administrator.’. James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. Mayor Larhonda Patrick called Dodson a well respected leader and...
'Gas prices hurt us, too': Rising gas prices also frustrate Central Georgia store owners
MACON, Ga. — The fluctuating price of gas has been on the minds of many Central Georgians this year. Right now, prices have dropped since the summer with the national average under $4 per gallon. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to the 20th annual Convenience Store and Petroleum show in...
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
WMAZ
Church in Baldwin County honors 96-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran
Murry Alford joined the Marine Corps at 17 years old. He fought in Iwo Jima and China during WWII.
bobcatmultimedia.com
Bye Bye Central State
Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.
20-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue off ramp. According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling North in the I-75 Southbound lanes, near the Pierce...
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
Georgia woman behind bars after attempting to mail drugs to inmate, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of trying to mail drugs into a jail is now behind bars herself. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation between Nov. 3 and 10. During the seven-day...
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
41nbc.com
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
Comments / 0