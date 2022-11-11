Read full article on original website
Rupert Will Once Again Transform Into One Of A Kind Christmas City USA
Rupert, Idaho becomes one of the most festive places in the world starting November 25th. Rupert turns into "Christmas City, USA" and it is full of a ton of fun events and family activities. Christmas City, USA Is Rupert. Starting on November 25th, you can start ice skating on the...
tourcounsel.com
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)
The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
Support Our Future As The Magic Valley Kid Market Returns This Weekend
If you believe that the children are our future, then this weekend you have the opportunity to support, encourage, and help finance the business-minded youth of Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Kid Market is returning to the Filer Fairgrounds. The Magic Valley Kid Market At Fairgrounds This Weekend. The Magic...
Idaho Wedding Scene Experience
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
What Does The Twin Falls Silo House Look Like Inside
A few months ago I wrote about a new house being built in Twin Falls that was being referred to as ‘The Silo House’. When you see pictures you immediately understand the name. But at that time we didn’t have any pictures of the interior since it was still under construction, but now we do and they are beautiful.
Chart-Topping Band Warrant Coming To Jackpot NV For Two Shows
A rock band that achieved worldwide popularity in the eighties with multiple chart-topping hits is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, in January for back-to-back evening performances. Warrant is regarded as one of the most commercially-successful glam rock bands of the eighties and nineties. The group formed in Los Angeles in the 1984, and gained success with a string of radio hits such as "Cherry Pie," "Uncle Tom's Cabin," and "Heaven." They are currently scheduled for January 27 and 28 shows at Cactus Pete's Resort Casino in Jackpot, before heading back east to wrap up their tour in June.
Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
How You Can Help Ensure No Twin Falls Family Goes Hungry This Season
A few community members have come together to raise Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. If you want to help the cause, it is pretty simple, all you have to do is go to the store, grab a turkey, and take it downtown to the collection place. No Family Should...
2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
kmvt
Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
Jerome Police And Fire Department Face Off In Sock Challenge For Kids
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
Why do Some Idahoans Think Lines in the Sky Might be Dangerous?
The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
