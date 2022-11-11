Dua Lipa is the one to watch for her daring fashion choices, amazing talent, and incredible figure. The brunette beauty has the magic to make any look work. She has done that in the last couple of months, thrilling us with her electrifying performances while donning cute outfits to her red carpet appearances. Dua never seems to miss! It's one of the reasons her fan loves her However, on today's episode of keeping up with the New Rules singer, she set pulses racing in this sexy outfit she wore while wrapping up her tour in Australia, and it is so cute.

2 DAYS AGO