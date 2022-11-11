Read full article on original website
Related
Sabrina Carpenter on 'growing up together' with her fans and what's next for her 'emails' era
After wrapping up her headlining tour (which btw sold out in less than 24 hours) in support of her album ‘emails i cant send’ (which has garnered over 246.6M streams), Sabrina Carpenter is checked in with Audacy to fill us in on what’s next.
Sam Smith Reveals 'Gloria' Tracklist Including Ed Sheeran Collab
Sam Smith's 'Gloria' drops on January 27th, 2023.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In A See-Through Bodysuit
Dua Lipa is the one to watch for her daring fashion choices, amazing talent, and incredible figure. The brunette beauty has the magic to make any look work. She has done that in the last couple of months, thrilling us with her electrifying performances while donning cute outfits to her red carpet appearances. Dua never seems to miss! It's one of the reasons her fan loves her However, on today's episode of keeping up with the New Rules singer, she set pulses racing in this sexy outfit she wore while wrapping up her tour in Australia, and it is so cute.
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Billie Eilish & New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Face Backlash For Halloween Costumes Poking Fun At Their Age Gap
Billie Eilish and her newly Instagram official flame, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, have been made out to be the “bad guy” this week, facing backlash for their Halloween costumes: a baby and an old man. On Tuesday, November 1, the 20-year-old artist took to social media, sharing...
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Dishes on How Scripted the Series Really Was: ‘MTV Had an Angle and They Made Sure That They Obtained That’
Spilling the MTV tea! The Laguna Beach cast is opening up about how much of the early 2000s reality show was scripted — and how much of it was real. “It was softly scripted, so the story lines were real. I mean, think about yourself in high school, right? You're 18, you fight with a […]
EW.com
Selena Gomez slams interview that triggered Disney flashback in new documentary: 'F---ing dumbest thing ever'
Selena Gomez's new My Mind & Me documentary includes a powerful scene in which the entertainer confronts past trauma after a journalist made her feel uncomfortable during an interview. Around the 68-minute mark in the new Apple TV+ feature — directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed Madonna's iconic Truth...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Wins 'Best Metaverse Performance' at the 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK just won the first-ever award for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, making both K-pop and virtual music history. This year’s MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf, with a number of exciting performances and celebrity appearances. For 2022, MTV introduced not one, but two new award categories including Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, the latter of which saw the likes of BTS, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots nominated.
Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt After Gabby Windey's Routine on Dancing With the Stars
Somebody find the candle wax. The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the '90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.
SFGate
The Neighbourhood Boot Drummer Brandon Fried After Accusation He Groped Marías Singer María Zardoya
California rock band the Neighbourhood have fired drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya — singer for the indie outfit the Marías — accused him of groping her. Zardoya called out Fried for the incident on Instagram Sunday, writing, “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried… the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa shares cute video of daughter Lola teaching him a Dua Lipa dance
Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move. On Friday, Nov. 11, Momoa, 43, shared two behind-the-scenes videos of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley her choreographed dance. The trio looked like they had a fun time dancing along to Dua Lipa's 2020 hit...
Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
In Photos: Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards
Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer Elton John released his first album titled "Empty Sky" in 1969. The music legend, who turned 75 in March, is on a worldwide farewell tour and was recently presented with the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. Here's a look back at the icon's career through the years.
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
SFGate
Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety. Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual...
Comments / 0