Read full article on original website
Related
Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: ‘It’s Turning Into a Wildfire’
Dealing with the drama. Sydney Sweeney is weighing in after she received political backlash over mom Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s controversial birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the Euphoria star, 25, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say […]
Sydney Sweeney Has Addressed Those Pics From Her Mom’s Birthday Party
Whether or not Sydney Sweeney deserved all the internet backlash she got for posting pictures from her mom's 60th-birthday party—an event some of Sweeney's relatives attended wearing MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts—is not a debate I have the emotional fortitude to wade into at this time. Sweeney doesn't really seem like she has the energy for this conversation either, but she did address the controversy in her recent GQ profile.
purewow.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister
Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Jennifer Hudson Delivers ‘Sister Act’ Performance for Halloween Episode of Her Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson celebrated the first Halloween of The Jennifer Hudson show honoring an important character in her costume. Hudson dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992’s Sister Act. “Do you think I did okay, y’all?” Hudson asks the audience. “What do you think [Goldberg] will say?”
The World's Population Is Set To Pass 8 Billion & People Are Begging Nick Cannon To 'Stop'
The world's population keeps on growing, as does the number of Nick Cannon's children, and some people are now pleading for the comedian to stop procreating. A recent report from the United Nations said the world population is projected to reach a whopping 8 billion on November 15, and by 2080 we can expect the globe to have 10.8 billion people.
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Relationship Timeline: From Married With 2 Kids to Their 2022 Split and More
A true Hollywood love story? Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s meet-cute was straight out of a movie — but their romance fizzled out by fall 2022. One year after the Sister, Sister alum wrapped her hit TV series in 1999, she was swept off her feet by Hardrict while filming a horror movie. The twosome […]
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Talking With Tami
Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralphs Stop By ‘Sherri’, Talks About How The Award Changed Her Life
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to Emmy-award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. The actress told Sherri about her historic and inspiring Emmy acceptance speech. And – why getting it at this point in her career is all the sweeter! See the video clip inside…
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet Weigh in on a Potential Falling for Christmas Sequel
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet had a jolly good time on the set of Netflix's new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But did they have a good enough time to do it all again?. "Yeah, we would," Lindsay exclusively revealed on...
Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim
Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
SFGate
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer After He Was Accused of Groping Singer From the Marías
Alternative rock band the Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya, singer of the band the Marías, accused him of groping her. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote on the Marías’ Instagram, adding, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”
People With Children Are Sharing Photos Of How Their Kid Ruined Their Day, And It'll Make You Happy To Be Childfree
I want kids, but I don't want kids, but they're so cute, but they're also the worst, but who's gonna take care of me when I'm old 🤔... Much to ponder.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Accuses Aaron of ‘Creating Drama’ and ‘Playing a Game’ on Instagram
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 features Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy's relationship. Here's what Genevieve posted about Aaron 'creating drama' at her expense.
Comments / 0