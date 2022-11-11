ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Us Weekly

Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: ‘It’s Turning Into a Wildfire’

Dealing with the drama. Sydney Sweeney is weighing in after she received political backlash over mom Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s controversial birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the Euphoria star, 25, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Glamour

Sydney Sweeney Has Addressed Those Pics From Her Mom’s Birthday Party

Whether or not Sydney Sweeney deserved all the internet backlash she got for posting pictures from her mom's 60th-birthday party—an event some of Sweeney's relatives attended wearing MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts—is not a debate I have the emotional fortitude to wade into at this time. Sweeney doesn't really seem like she has the energy for this conversation either, but she did address the controversy in her recent GQ profile.
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister

Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
The Independent

Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident

Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Talking With Tami

Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralphs Stop By ‘Sherri’, Talks About How The Award Changed Her Life

Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to Emmy-award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. The actress told Sherri about her historic and inspiring Emmy acceptance speech. And – why getting it at this point in her career is all the sweeter! See the video clip inside…
KTLA

Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset

Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim

Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer After He Was Accused of Groping Singer From the Marías

Alternative rock band the Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya, singer of the band the Marías, accused him of groping her. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote on the Marías’ Instagram, adding, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

