ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeoFh_0j7SGgQC00

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a clothing theft at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Grove City.

Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.

Semi jackknifes on I-80 in Austintown

Reports said that a man stole a varsity style jacket valued at $900, a military style jacket worth $300, and a hooded sweatshirt that is worth $70.

PSP said that while in the store, the man went behind a display shelf, where he removed the security tags with pliers. The man placed the pliers in a green Eddie Bauer retail bag and fled in an unknown direction.

PSP have not identified a suspect

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

america wake up
2d ago

yep everyday there is someone at that mall stealing seen it myself cashier seen it if you say anything to them they start a fight and mall security is for the birds need better security or I'm not risking my life to shop there and you mean to tell me there is no cameras that guy that stole all the stuff while I was in there had 2 green bags full of high end baby cloths he got away just like this one will until something is done

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.   Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.  The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.  Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.  CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 women accused of stealing $23K of perfume from Ross Park Mall Nordstrom

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two women are accused of stealing nearly $23,000 of perfume from the Nordstrom store in the Ross Park Mall. According to the Trib, police said Stephanie Hopkins and De Siree Riley took 76 bottles of perfume from the store on Monday and Thursday. The Trib reports a store manager spotted them on Monday and called police the second time, telling officers they used shopping bags to carry the perfume. One of the women had a toddler with her when they got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove away, the Trib said, citing the criminal complaint. Police said each perfume bottle, which included Tom Ford and Dior Sauvage, cost on average a little more than $300, according to the Trib.Both women were taken into custody at a home in McKees Rocks, the Trib said. They both face retail theft charges while Hopkins was also charged with child endangerment and fleeing police. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family says off-duty Center Township officer killed Good Samaritan helping stranger

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart. The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer. Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral."Never going to be the same without him," said...
MONACA, PA
wtae.com

Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s ‘Big Lots’ Shopping Center Up on the Auction Block

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Just a week after an auction ended signaling the sale of Cranberry Mall to Dundas Real Estate Investment, another commercial property in the area is up for auction. This time it’s the Franklin Commons retail center on Allegheny Boulevard. The Ten-X listing states the...
FRANKLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report

Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy