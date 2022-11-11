PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a clothing theft at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Grove City.
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
Reports said that a man stole a varsity style jacket valued at $900, a military style jacket worth $300, and a hooded sweatshirt that is worth $70.
PSP said that while in the store, the man went behind a display shelf, where he removed the security tags with pliers. The man placed the pliers in a green Eddie Bauer retail bag and fled in an unknown direction.
PSP have not identified a suspect
