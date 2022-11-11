Read full article on original website
Futurism
Sad Elon Musk Says He's Overwhelmed In Strange Interview After the Power Went Out
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was already stretched pretty thin before he bought Twitter. Back in 2018, Musk famously slept on the couch at Tesla's factory in Fremont, a purported attempt to turn the company around during a time of crisis. And Twitter, as expected, is turning into a...
teslarati.com
Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk
On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the 'most accurate' — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon's plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending
"Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon," Fallon tweeted Tuesday night as the hashtag began trending like wildfire.
Leaked memo: Facebook changes policy on Trump after 2024 announcement — no fact-checks
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday night, November 15, former President Donald Trump officially announced he plans to seek the 2024 presidential nomination — an announcement that not everyone on the right is welcoming. Right-wing pundit and former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen, for example, has implored Trump not to run in 2024 and warned fellow Republicans that he would "likely lose" to a Democrat if he received the GOP nomination.
Complex
Soulja Boy Slams Elon Musk’s Handling of Twitter, Says He Plans to Launch His Own Social Media Platform
Soulja Boy is fed up with Elon Musk and his changes to Twitter. On Twitter, the “Crank That” rapper threatened to launch his own app because he was unhappy with all the changes to Twitter since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion and became the owner. Soulja...
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!
In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says His Mother Was ‘Sacrificed’ By Mysterious Hollywood Elites
Kanye West has revealed that he believes the death of his mother, Donda West, was part of a large plan for “Hollywood” to “control” and “traumatize” him. In an exclusive new clip shared by The Shade Room, Ye shared his theory while speaking to paparazzi from the passenger side of a car. But he doesn’t believe he is the only Black celebrity to have fallen victim to this conspiracy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
hypebeast.com
LG Unveiled a Rubbery Stretchable Display and Twitter Reportedly Asked Laid-Off Employees To Come Back in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the tech world was once again eclipsed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The CEO built upon his plans for a paid verification system, with the company’s announcement that it would be split into two tiers: the paid version as well as an “official” label. Elsewhere at Twitter, the company reportedly asked for some of the employees it recently fired to come back.
u.today
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Starts Posting Mysterious Tweets
It seems like the Twitter account of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been compromised. About an hour ago, the account posted the word “What,” which was followed by another tweet with the letter “F.”. Twitter users started posting low-quality jokes and memes en masse in response...
A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
Elon Musk Fired Twitter’s Sustainability Team As COP27 Started
A Twitter account launched by the platform’s sustainability team was supposed to amplify the message of COP27, but Elon Musk fired the people working on it before the United Nations’ climate crisis conference had even begun. @TwitterEarth, which says in its bio that it is “uniting voices for...
Dave Chappelle No Longer Merits Our Attention
The comedian gave a controversial monologue on SNL over the weekend that shows just how far he’s fallen from his heyday.
Q Is Dead, Long Live QAnon
As the expected red wave failed to materialize in the midterms last week and former President Donald Trump baselessly claimed the election had been stolen (again), new Q drops landed. Usually new communiqués from Q during a pivotal moment in American politics would send shockwaves through the QAnon conspiracy community....
Musk sees aliens, tunnels in a candlelit G20 vision of the future
Sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles, Elon Musk offered a vision for the future that includes aliens, deep tunnels and rocket tourism. I'm sitting here in the dark surrounded by candles," he said.
Vice
Deuxmoi’s new novel has just one reader in mind: Deuxmoi
There is a statement at the beginning of Anon Pls. that deserves to be reproduced in full:. “Guys, just a heads-up . . . While this book definitely draws inspo from events in my actual life, this story is obvi a work of fiction. Any mention of real people (celebs or normies), events, or establishments are intended only to give the book a sense of authenticity—and FUN. Everything else—characters, dialogue, incidents—I totally made up.”
CYBER: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried, the ‘Savior’ Who Crashed FTX?
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Have you heard about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX? FTX was the second largest crypto currency exchange in the world and Bankman-Fried was the guy who ran it. He was a young genius, people said. He practiced something called “effective altruism,” gave away money to people on the street, played video games, and was predicted to be the world’s first trillionaire.
Surreal Photos of Furries and Fandom at MCM Comic Con
Each November they arrive: a joyful horde of comic book connoisseurs, sci-fi fanatics, obscurists, die-hards and enthusiasts line the streets of Birmingham, UK for the city's twice-yearly MCM Comic Con. Brits are well-acquainted with long queues but this one is hard to miss: Pikachu patiently waiting his turn to enter the venue next to a giant computer cursor, Buzz Lightyear in Converse All Stars, and one too many Spider-Men to count. Bug-eyed furries were there en masse offering free hugs; the Grim Reaper tried to spice things up this season with a Hawaiian flower garland.
Vice
