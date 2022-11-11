ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown

By Gerry Ricciutti
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The rainy weather Friday may have played a role in a crash earlier on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

It happened in the southbound lanes just before the on-ramp from Oakwood Avenue on the city’s West Side.

A car slid out of control and rolled up the embankment taking down a street light and pole in the process.

Although no one appeared to be badly hurt, traffic on the freeway was slowed briefly while the car was towed away.

