Midterm Elections Updates: SCOTUS Allows Graham Testimony in Georgia Probe
President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday, seeking to provide a boost for Democratic candidates just one week before the November 8 midterm elections. The president discussed Medicare and Social Security at an official event in Hallandale Beach. He is scheduled to headline a Miami Gardens rally in support of Ron DeSantis' Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, Tuesday night.
Election updates: 2022 midterm election results
With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
Trump calls for do-over election after Blake Masters loss
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Just hours after Arizona Republican Party Senate nominee Blake Masters was declared the loser in his bid to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D), Donald Trump raged on his Truth Social media platform that there needs to be a do-over election.
WTHR
Midterm election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake
WASHINGTON — Election Day has begun in the U.S., with control of Congress and of state capitals hanging in the balance. While many have already voted early in-person or submitted mail-in ballots, voting concluded Tuesday as millions more headed to the polls. Election results are expected to begin coming...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results
An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams
CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest
Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
Stacey Abrams spent more than $1.2 million on security leading up to her loss in the Georgia governor's race
Stacey Abrams' campaign directed most of its security spending to an Atlanta-based firm. The firm, Executive Protection Agencies, has also worked for an Abrams-tied advocacy group. Lawmakers and candidates have increasingly turned to campaign funds for personal protection. In the months before her November 8 election loss to Georgia Gov....
Winners and losers of the 2022 midterm elections
Beyond those who simply won or lost their own races, here are some key figures who came out ahead, or behind, after voters cast their verdicts.
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Brian Kemp, According to Post-Debate Poll
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams continues to face a challenge in her contest against her Republican opponent, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, in Georgia's gubernatorial race a few days from Election Day. A poll carried out by Remington Research Group between November 1 and November 2 showed that Kemp is ahead with...
Tracker: Where are the remaining votes in key Senate midterm races?
NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with key Senate races on election night. Use this page to see which counties in key states have the most ballots yet to be counted, along with which party is currently leading in that county. These graphics will be updated frequently until the races have been called.
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. You can find updates from Election Night itself at this page. ___ 2022 isn’t over, yet eyes are already on 2024. On the heels of Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans, allies of former President Donald Trump were calling on him to delay his planned announcement of another White House run, AP national political reporter Jill Colvin reports.
Daily Beast
Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again
For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 13, 2022: ‘Red wave’ fizzles, blame falls to Trump
This week’s editorial cartoon gallery is all about last week’s midterm elections. Predictions of a “red wave,” putting Republicans back in charge of Congress, did not materialize. At week’s end, as votes were still being counted in some states, the GOP was favored to achieve a slim majority in the House. The Senate was still in play for Democrats, as the Georgia Senate race went to a December runoff election.
