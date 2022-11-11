Read full article on original website
Sheridan Repeats as 4A Football Champs Downing Cheyenne East
Sheridan and Cheyenne East had a classic regular season battle in 4A this season with Sheridan winning that one 42-39. The rematch was in Laramie for the State Championship and each team had its shining moments but Sheridan had more of them. In the first quarter, Sheridan took a 7-0...
Sheridan Championship Football Postgame Remarks
With back-to-back state championships in 4A football, Sheridan has won 23 games and lost just one in that time period. The Broncs beat Cheyenne East on Saturday night in Laramie 34-23 to cap an undefeated season and enjoyed a solid 2nd half. Colson Coon had a postseason to remember with 517 yards rushing in their semi-final win over Cheyenne Central and another 248 vs. East in the final. He accounted for each of his teams 34 points.
Coon Carries Sheridan Past East for the 2022 4A Football Title [VIDEO]
Colson Coon ran for 248 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Sheridan Broncs to a 34-23 win over Cheyenne East in the 4A football state championship game on Saturday night in Laramie. Sheridan won its 29th state football title in school history. It’s back-to-back championships, and they have won six in the last eight seasons.
Pine Bluffs Outlasts Shoshoni for 9-Man Title, 33-27 [VIDEO]
Dalton Schaefer scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left to propel Pine Bluffs to the Class 1A 9-Man State Championship with a 33-27 win over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. The Hornets won their third football state championship in school history and the first since 2017. It...
2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championship Scoreboard
It's the final weekend of the 2022 high school football season. The five state championship games are being contested in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. This is the Championship Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend.
Little Snake River Rolls to Another 6-Man Championship, 55-8 [VIDEO]
For the third time in four years, the Little Snake River Rattlers won the 6-man football state championship with a 55-8 victory over Burlington on Saturday in Laramie. The game was tied at 8-8 after the first quarter. Little Snake River scored the final 47 points of the game. This was the fifth football title in school history.
Big Horn Wins 2A Football Title in a Comeback for the Ages [VIDEOS]
In an instant classic, the Big Horn Rams scored with 11 seconds left and added a two-point conversion to beat Lovell, 8-7, to win the Class 2A football state championship. Big Horn won its eighth title in school history and its' first since 2019 on Friday in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium.
Star Valley Surprises Cody and Wins the 3A Championship, 14-7 [VIDEO]
A 17-yard TD pass from Taft McClure to Derek Astle helped the Star Valley Braves knock off the Cody Broncs, 14-7, in the 3A football state championship game on Friday in Laramie. Star Valley captured a football title for the 13th time in school history and the first time since...
csurams.com
Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
