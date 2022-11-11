ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA

At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)

Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side

One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN

A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
TELL CITY, IN

