14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
Man shot dead after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop
A man was shot to death by police Friday in southern Indiana after leading several police agencies on a vehicle pursuit and firing a gun at officers, according to Indiana State Police.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
wevv.com
Police: 10,000 fentanyl pills, 15 guns seized during raid at two Evansville homes
Several people are being charged after a large amount of fentanyl pills, cash, guns, and other drugs were found during an operation on Thursday, according to police. The Evansville police Department says search warrants were served at two homes on Thursday, one on East Powell Avenue and another on South Boeke Road.
wevv.com
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
vincennespbs.org
