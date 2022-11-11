Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS CHAMBER TO HOST SIP & SHOP CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Giddings Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a Sip & Shop Christmas Market. The event is going to be held next Sunday, from 10am-4pm, at the Silos on 77 located at 1031 County Road 223. The Christmas Market will include handmade jewelry, candles, soap & bath products,...
kwhi.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN
The Salvation Army bell ringing program gets underway soon, and Faith Mission in Brenham is looking for volunteers. The campaign begins next Saturday, November 19th and runs through Christmas Eve. Citizens, civic groups, churches and other organizations are invited to serve this holiday season by ringing the Salvation Army bell outside the entrances to Walmart in Brenham.
kwhi.com
TWO TOPICS OF DISCUSSION FOR KWHI COMMUNITY CORNER
Two events will be among the topics of discussion on tomorrow (Tuesday) morning’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner. Amanda Klehm is going to talk about the 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market which is being held Saturday at the Washington County Expo. Meanwhile, Kay Neuendorff is going to discuss...
kwhi.com
SUGAR PLUM MARKET NOV. 19 AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo next weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and...
kwhi.com
OLD ROCK GYM GETS A MAKEOVER
The old Rock Gym is getting a makeover thanks to Brent Nedbalek and Triton Air Corporation. The old gym has received a new floor finish, backboards, seating, bathrooms, and will soon have a new scoreboard thanks to Triton Air. Brent Nedbalek got with the Brenham School District and asked how he could help the kids in the Brenham Youth Basketball League. The result is all the improvements at the Rock Gym. Crews from the Brenham School District have been busy over the past several months making improvements to the gym which was originally built in 1940. The old Rock Gym is located on 6th Street next door to the Community Education Building in Brenham.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES FALL TO LAKE CREEK IN REGION FINALS
The season came to an end for the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team this (Saturday) afternoon as they fell to Lake Creek in the Region Finals. Brenham advanced by beating Manvel 3-1 in the Region Semifinals on Friday night, while Lake Creek advanced by defeating Fulshear 3-2. Brenham was the District...
kwhi.com
ROSALES FAMILY MEDICAL EXPENSES FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the Rosales family coming up on Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle’s daughter, Faith, who is just two years old, was injured in a terrible accident and had to be life flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO DISCUSS FARMERS MARKETS
The Brenham Main Street Board will hold work sessions on farmers markets at its meeting Monday. Board members will first discuss the possibility of holding a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in January. The market typically skips the first month of the year, but the city says vendors have shown interest in taking part in a January market.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. OBSERVES VETERANS DAY AT CEREMONY
Washington County honored the sacrifices of local and area veterans during today’s (Friday) Veterans Day program at the Brenham American Legion Hall. The featured speaker for the event, hosted by the Washington County Veterans Association, was Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman, who has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait and received numerous awards and decorations.
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS SET AREA ROUND PLAYOFF GAME
The Burton Panthers have set their area round playoff game. The Panthers will face Rocksprings on Friday night at 7pm at Johnson City. Burton is coming off of a 46-0 bi-district win over Milano. Rocksprings is coming off of a 50-20 over Agua Dulce. KWHI will have live coverage beginning...
Eater
One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart
Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS FACE DAYTON IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND
The third season, as Head Coach Danny Youngs likes to call it, has arrived. The Brenham Cub Football Team opens the 2022 Playoffs with a Bi-District game against the Dayton Broncos. Brenham is 6-4 on the season, and finished as the runners-up in District 10-5A Division II. Their only loss...
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS TO FACE MILANO IN BI-DISTRICT
After having a rare bye week on the final Friday of the regular season, the Burton Panther Football Team is ready to get back to work tonight (Friday). The Panthers open the 2022 playoffs with a Bi-District game against the Milano Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Caldwell High School.
kwhi.com
CUBETTES GOING TO THE REGIONAL FINALS AFTER 3-1 WIN OVER MANVEL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is going to the Regional Championship after beating Manvel last (Friday) night at the Merrell Center in Katy. The Cubettes won the first set 25-18 and the second set also by a score of 25-18. Manvel came back and won the third set 25-21. However,...
kwhi.com
CUBS BEAT DAYTON 42-28 TO WIN BI-DISTRICT
The Brenham Cub Football Team exorcised some demons from the past by winning the Bi-District Championship over Dayton 42-28 last (Friday) night at Cub Stadium. Rylan Wooten got the scoring start with 17 seconds left in the first quarter by finding Ian Stelter for a 25 yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Cubs.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD MEETINGS MONDAY, THURSDAY
The Burton School Board will meet twice during the upcoming week. On Monday, trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting. Items to take action on will include the potential approval of an emergency operations plan and the purchase of a tractor and Chevrolet Suburban. They will also receive monthly reports and an update on the status of the bond project.
KBTX.com
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
kwhi.com
REALITY EDUCATION FOR DRIVERS OFFERED IN NAVASOTA
Drivers are invited to learn about traffic safety and injury prevention at a program next week in Navasota. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and The Reality Education for Drivers (RED) will be at Navasota Municipal Court in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 East McAlpine Street, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HEAR VARIANCE REQUESTS FOR TOWNHOME, DUPLEX DEVELOPMENT
Two variance requests for future development will come before the Brenham Board of Adjustment on Monday. First, the board will hear a request from Stylecraft Builders to allow a 15-foot side yard setback where 20 feet is normally the minimum for a corner lot at 2001 Vintage Farms Way. The...
kwhi.com
BLINN BOARD TO DISCUSS RE-DISTRICT RESOLUTION AND MAP
The Blinn College Board of Trustees will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday morning. One of the items scheduled for the meeting is to adopt the final re-districting resolution and the map for the Board of Trustees Precincts. Currently, the board is made up of four precinct representatives,...
