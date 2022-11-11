ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

JetBlue will add flights from Boston to Paris in 2023

The City of Light is JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination. JetBlue customers can get to the Eiffel Tower via JetBlue in 2023. The airline will begin service from both New York and Boston to Paris next year, the airline announced Wednesday. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination after launching...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy