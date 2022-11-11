ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig

“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
411mania.com

Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away

Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Variety

John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Jennifer Aniston’s Father, Dies at 89

John Aniston, who starred as Victor Kiriakis in nearly 3,000 episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” died on Friday, Nov. 11. He was 89. The Greek-born, Emmy-nominated actor was a staple on the NBC soap opera for over 30 years, also appearing on daytime serials “Love of Life” and “Search for Tomorrow.” In 2022, Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on “Days of Our Lives.” In 1986, the role earned him two Soap Opera Digest Awards — for outstanding actor in a leading role and for outstanding villain on a daytime serial. He was also the father of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset

Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

