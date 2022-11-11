Read full article on original website
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gallagher, a comedian who smashed watermelons as part of his act, has died. The performer, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday morning in Palm Springs California, his former manager, Craig Marquardo, told Fox News Digital. He was 76. Marquardo confirmed the news to Variety and...
411mania.com
Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away
Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
