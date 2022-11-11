Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Kevin Conroy, who was the voice of Batman on multiple animated shows and video games, has died at the age of 66.

Warner Bros. confirmed the actor’s passing on Thursday.

His publicist, Gary Minereanu, said Conroy died after a “short battle with cancer.”

Conroy was the voice of the Caped Crusader beginning with Batman: The Animated Series , and continued in the role through nearly 60 different series, animated movies, and video games over the years, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Mark Hamill, who played The Joker in animated productions alongside Conroy, called him “the definitive Batman,” adding “Kevin was perfection,” according to Decider.

“He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly

cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did,” Hamill said. “Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

“He will always be my Batman,” Hamill said.

As an actor, Conroy had appeared in multiple TV series throughout the 1980’s, including Cheers , Murphy Brown , and Matlock .

