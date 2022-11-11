Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
musictimes.com
Why Bruce Springsteen 'Threw Out' An Entire Album: Singer Recorded 40 Songs, Only 15 Made The Cut
Bruce Springsteen just released "Only The Strong Survive," a cover album of soul and R&B songs with 15 songs; however, the singer revealed that recording it was an arduous process. Prior to releasing his new studio album, Springsteen shared that he had 40 songs lined up, but decided to narrow...
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’ Isn’t Strong Enough to Be the Soul Covers Record Fans Hoped For: Album Review
When it was announced that Bruce Springsteen would celebrate the sweet sounds of soul music with a new solo album, “Only the Strong Survive,” one could, in the words of the immortal James Brown, go into a cold sweat. The idea of an album of classic soul covers from a man who truly understands the form in this, our winter of discontent 2022, sounds righteous. When Springsteen and the E Street Band were first playing the bars along the Jersey shore, they were known for biting down hard on AM radio epiphanies from soul gods such as Eddie Floyd, Sam...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
How to stream Elton John's last U.S. concert at Dodger Stadium
Get ready to blast 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in your living room.
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Elton John to Be Joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Final Dodger Stadium Concert
Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium. The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers. John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of...
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Bad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year
As so many of music’s biggest stars released ear-worthy music in 2022, one truly owned the year according to Apple Music — Bad Bunny. The music streaming platform has announced their Artist Of The Year to be the global musician in acknowledgement of his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's Music21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts “When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music in an exclusive film that gets...
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Who Is Yola? 5 Things to Know About the American Music Awards’ 1st Ever Song of Soul Winner
Breaking boundaries. Yola was named the first ever Song of Soul winner ahead of the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. The "Diamond Studded Shoes" songstress, 39, will perform her track "Break the Bough" live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking her first appearance on the awards show. “I have long […]
Every Ozzy Osbourne solo album ranked from worst to best
A guide to the recorded work of Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath frontman, rock icon, reality TV star, national treasure
The FADER
Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”
Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
SFGate
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer After He Was Accused of Groping Singer From the Marías
Alternative rock band the Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya, singer of the band the Marías, accused him of groping her. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote on the Marías’ Instagram, adding, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”
