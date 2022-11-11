ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’ Isn’t Strong Enough to Be the Soul Covers Record Fans Hoped For: Album Review

When it was announced that Bruce Springsteen would celebrate the sweet sounds of soul music with a new solo album, “Only the Strong Survive,” one could, in the words of the immortal James Brown, go into a cold sweat. The idea of an album of classic soul covers from a man who truly understands the form in this, our winter of discontent 2022, sounds righteous. When Springsteen and the E Street Band were first playing the bars along the Jersey shore, they were known for biting down hard on AM radio epiphanies from soul gods such as Eddie Floyd, Sam...
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Variety

Elton John to Be Joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Final Dodger Stadium Concert

Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium. The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers. John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of...
Vibe

Bad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year

As so many of music’s biggest stars released ear-worthy music in 2022, one truly owned the year according to Apple Music — Bad Bunny. The music streaming platform has announced their Artist Of The Year to be the global musician in acknowledgement of his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's Music21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts “When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music in an exclusive film that gets...
The FADER

Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”

Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
SFGate

The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer After He Was Accused of Groping Singer From the Marías

Alternative rock band the Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya, singer of the band the Marías, accused him of groping her. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote on the Marías’ Instagram, adding, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

