Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade | Sponsored by Horizon Outfitters
Hartford, WI – Main Street in Hartford, Wi as packed with families and friends who started celebrating the Christmas holiday early by taking in the 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade. The theme this year “Candy Land Christmas.”. Temps were in the mid-30s and there was a smattering of...
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022
Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
Veterans Day program is November 11 at Old Courthouse Square | By John Kleinmaus
West Bend, WI – The traditional Veterans Day program – “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” will be held again this year on Friday, November 11. The short 15-minute program will begin at 10:45 a.m. Area veterans will gather that...
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab
Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide
WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
Obituary | Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson), 66, of West Bend, WI formerly New London, WI
West Bend, Wi – Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, WI, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin – Eau Caire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire, where on Valentine’s Day 1975 she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Letter to the Editor | Opening for West Bend District 4 aldermanic seat | By Randy Koehler
West Bend, WI – I know it’s early but I would like to give the next person as much time as possible to prepare. As District 4 alderman my term will end in April of 2023. After having served in this capacity for 7 years I will not be running for reelection.
Women veterans in Wisconsin are leading the way for the next generation
About 10 percent of U.S. veterans are women, but that number is rising, as women are also the fastest-growing subpopulation of the military.
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
Flight for Life opens base in Hartford, Wi
Hartford, Wis. – Flight for Life has completed the move in process and will begin operating from its new base located at the Hartford Municipal Airport on November 10, 2022. The opening of the new base will advance Flight for Life’s mission to provide Wisconsin communities with critical care transport services, while decreasing response times to the northern service area.
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
Municipalities in Wisconsin clear leaves, prep equipment for winter
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — While municipalities across Wisconsin are still working to clear piles of leaves for the fall, they are also looking ahead to winter. Leeann Butschlick is the public works director for Shorewood, Wis. Her team started leaf collection in October, and will continue through December. Then the leaves will be composted.
Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns
If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
