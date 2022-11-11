ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022

Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab

Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
ALLENTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide

WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson), 66, of West Bend, WI formerly New London, WI

West Bend, Wi – Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, WI, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin – Eau Caire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire, where on Valentine’s Day 1975 she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Flight for Life opens base in Hartford, Wi

Hartford, Wis. – Flight for Life has completed the move in process and will begin operating from its new base located at the Hartford Municipal Airport on November 10, 2022. The opening of the new base will advance Flight for Life’s mission to provide Wisconsin communities with critical care transport services, while decreasing response times to the northern service area.
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Municipalities in Wisconsin clear leaves, prep equipment for winter

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — While municipalities across Wisconsin are still working to clear piles of leaves for the fall, they are also looking ahead to winter. Leeann Butschlick is the public works director for Shorewood, Wis. Her team started leaf collection in October, and will continue through December. Then the leaves will be composted.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland

MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners

KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
MADISON, WI

