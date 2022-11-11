Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Significantly below average temperatures ahead, when could we see a return to normal?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of November!. Temperatures for the majority of the week will be 15-30 degrees below average. Our coldest day will be Thursday. We could get pretty close to 0 degrees on Thursday night! Luckily, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit going into the weekend. Next week looks like it’ll be a little warmer and get closer to our average temperatures.
KEVN
Unseasonably cold weather to stick around for awhile.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the winter storm has left the area, cold, arctic air continues to hang around, and we will see unseasonably cold temperatures stick around through Thanksgiving! That’s right, for about 2 weeks! S. Several reinforcing shots of cold air will arrive next week, keeping...
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
kotatv.com
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
newscenter1.tv
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
drgnews.com
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
newscenter1.tv
Why is it important to support small businesses?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Supporting small businesses is very important. Here’s what you should know before Small Business Saturday (the day after Black Friday):. Small businesses help support the local economy. Most small businesses have a very close relationship with each other, offering their support for one another.
voiceofalexandria.com
PHOTOS: Rush win in shootout against Steelheads
The Rapid City Rush won 4-3 against the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Originally published on rapidcityjournal.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newscenter1.tv
10 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens clinches spot in state volleyball tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team was originally scheduled to host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday in the SoDak 16. But because of the winter weather, the match was postponed twice. The two teams finally squared off on Saturday and the Raiders won a hard-fought...
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
KEVN
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
kotatv.com
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center urgent care facility celebrates 5 years
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center's Orthopedic Urgent Care clinic in Rapid City, S.D., is celebrating its fifth year in operation according to a Nov. 11 press release sent to Becker's. The center also has an urgent care center in Gillette, Wyo. The Black Hills Center, which opened in 2017,...
