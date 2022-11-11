Read full article on original website
Related
DeAndre Hopkins drops Andre Johnson take amid Kyler Murray sideline beef
During last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were spotted exchanging words on the sideline. Murray and the Cardinals happen to be the focus of this year’s in-season Hard Knocks. The exchange made it on the first episode of the season. On Friday,...
Browns OT legend Joe Thomas calls out Colts for ‘egregious’ Jeff Saturday hire
Legendary Cleveland Browns OT Joe Thomas criticized the Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL players remain divided on issue. Over a decade after a successful “Suck For Luck” campaign in Indianapolis, the Colts are making another drastic decision that could shape the outcome of their season.
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.
Carlos Dunlap becomes eighth active NFL player with 100 career sacks in Kansas City's win
With a half-sack during Sunday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who spent the first 10 1/2 seasons of his National League Football career with the Cincinnati Bengals, became the eighth active NFL player with 100 career sacks. Dunlap, who signed in July with...
KC Chiefs place Chris Lammons to concussion protocol
During their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs lost Chris Lammons to an injury. The Kansas City Chiefs have placed cornerback Chris Lammons in the team’s concussion protocol in the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Kevin Byard “proud” defensive backups stepped up on Sunday
The Titans defense was missing a lot of pieces for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but that didn’t prove to be a major obstacle for them. Five starters — defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, edge rusher Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham, cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker — were ruled out with injuries ahead of the game, but the Titans still produced six sacks and shut the Broncos out in the second half of a 17-10 win.
NBC Sports
Report: Commanders won’t activate Chase Young for Monday’s game
Chase Young‘s 2022 debut will have to wait until at least Week 11. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders will not activate Young off the physically unable to perform list to play in Monday’s game against the Eagles. Young was designated to return to practice...
NBC Sports
Dennis Allen: We’ll evaluate who starts at quarterback for Week 11
After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10. Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions...
NBC Sports
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowler Joe Thomas calls Colts hiring Jeff Saturday 'disrespectful' to the NFL, other head coaches
The Indianapolis Colts hired former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, and the move has left many people baffled with the decision. Saturday's lack of coaching experience is why many were surprised that Colts owner Jim Irsay went with Saturday as the choice.
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play
It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of Tampa Bay's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, the Bucs tried a bold trick play in which running back Leonard Fournette lined up at quarterback and attempted to throw a deep pass to Brady, who was split out wide as a receiver.
Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots
It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany
The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers. The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off
Despite going through a coaching change, the Raiders entered the 2022 season with high expectations after finishing last year 10-7 with a playoff appearance. But things are looking more and more dire for the Raiders after their Week 10 result — a 25-20 loss to a team whose interim head coach was a television NFL analyst a week ago.
NBC Sports
Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards
Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough. Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30. A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record...
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
NFL official says Greenlaw's hit before ejection was 'flagrant'
Dre Greenlaw was penalized and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium for a controversial hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. After the game, The Athletic's Matt Barrows spoke with NFL...
Comments / 0