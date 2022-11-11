ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs place Chris Lammons to concussion protocol

During their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs lost Chris Lammons to an injury. The Kansas City Chiefs have placed cornerback Chris Lammons in the team’s concussion protocol in the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Kevin Byard “proud” defensive backups stepped up on Sunday

The Titans defense was missing a lot of pieces for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but that didn’t prove to be a major obstacle for them. Five starters — defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, edge rusher Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham, cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker — were ruled out with injuries ahead of the game, but the Titans still produced six sacks and shut the Broncos out in the second half of a 17-10 win.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Commanders won’t activate Chase Young for Monday’s game

Chase Young‘s 2022 debut will have to wait until at least Week 11. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders will not activate Young off the physically unable to perform list to play in Monday’s game against the Eagles. Young was designated to return to practice...
NBC Sports

Dennis Allen: We’ll evaluate who starts at quarterback for Week 11

After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10. Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions...
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports

Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC

Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play

It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of Tampa Bay's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, the Bucs tried a bold trick play in which running back Leonard Fournette lined up at quarterback and attempted to throw a deep pass to Brady, who was split out wide as a receiver.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots

It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
NBC Sports

Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany

The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers. The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off

Despite going through a coaching change, the Raiders entered the 2022 season with high expectations after finishing last year 10-7 with a playoff appearance. But things are looking more and more dire for the Raiders after their Week 10 result — a 25-20 loss to a team whose interim head coach was a television NFL analyst a week ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

NFL official says Greenlaw's hit before ejection was 'flagrant'

Dre Greenlaw was penalized and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium for a controversial hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. After the game, The Athletic's Matt Barrows spoke with NFL...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

