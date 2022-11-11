Norma Watts Page, 94, moved to a beautiful home prepared for her in heaven on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She lived many years in Walker and Livingston, Louisiana, and for the past six years she had been a resident of Golden Age Healthcare and Reha-bilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana, where she was loved by a wonderful staff of caregivers. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Like the noble woman of Proverbs 31, she worked hard caring for her family and serving the needs of others. Her strength and kindness were well suited for her decades of work at Golden Age Nursing Home, Parkland Hospital, and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Geri-atric Services Department. Several times she was honored for her outstanding service as a Mental Health Technician by hospital administrators.

