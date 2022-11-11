ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY

One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business

They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
KERHONKSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy