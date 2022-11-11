Read full article on original website
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY
One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York
It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
Kingston, NY Cafe Celebrates Veterans Every Day with Act of Kindness Program
Every year on Veteran's Day we see the list released of businesses across the US honoring vets by giving them something for free to thank them for their service. One Hudson Valley cafe took it a step further with a 'Random Act of Kindness' program which is taking care of veterans year-round.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
