Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
ROSALES FAMILY MEDICAL EXPENSES FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the Rosales family coming up on Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle’s daughter, Faith, who is just two years old, was injured in a terrible accident and had to be life flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital.
kwhi.com
TWO TOPICS OF DISCUSSION FOR KWHI COMMUNITY CORNER
Two events will be among the topics of discussion on tomorrow (Tuesday) morning’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner. Amanda Klehm is going to talk about the 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market which is being held Saturday at the Washington County Expo. Meanwhile, Kay Neuendorff is going to discuss...
KBTX.com
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live. The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road. The cause of the...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS CHAMBER TO HOST SIP & SHOP CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Giddings Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a Sip & Shop Christmas Market. The event is going to be held next Sunday, from 10am-4pm, at the Silos on 77 located at 1031 County Road 223. The Christmas Market will include handmade jewelry, candles, soap & bath products,...
kwhi.com
CASSIE NAMED THE PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Cassie as this week’s Pet of the Week. Cassie is a sweet catahoula leopard dog. She is only a puppy still as she is just under a year of age. Cassie loves attention, people, and kids. She is looking for her forever...
kwhi.com
6TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THANKSGIVING DAY IN ROUND TOP
Registration is open for the 6th Annual Turkey Trot in Round Top. The Thanksgiving Day run sends participants through the Round Top countryside in a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in support of local youth and community organizations. The Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at Henkel...
kwhi.com
PRE-HOLIDAY MARKET NOV. 19 AT ST. MARY’S PAC IN BRENHAM
The St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham is getting ready to hold its Pre-Holiday Bazaar. Shoppers can visit the Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and Park Streets, next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to noon. Homemade cakes, pies, cookies, jams, jellies,...
KBTX.com
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus. The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SURVEYING TO DETERMINE INTEREST IN BOND ISSUE
Bellville ISD has sent out surveys to the community regarding a new bond issue for the district. They are trying to see if it would be in favor of a $55 million bond package that includes $46.5 million for a new junior high school. The package would also include changing...
kwhi.com
SUGAR PLUM MARKET NOV. 19 AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo next weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and...
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
kwhi.com
REALITY EDUCATION FOR DRIVERS OFFERED IN NAVASOTA
Drivers are invited to learn about traffic safety and injury prevention at a program next week in Navasota. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and The Reality Education for Drivers (RED) will be at Navasota Municipal Court in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 East McAlpine Street, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
kwhi.com
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY AND SHOOTING SUNDAY MORNING
A shooting and possible robbery took place in Brenham Sunday morning. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 5:00, Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the washateria in the 1000 block of South Austin. Street. The suspect noticed that he was observed by a citizen who pulled up to do laundry and exited the building and shot several rounds at the citizen. No one was injured, however several local businesses were struck. The suspect is unknown at this time and the case is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Brenham Police Department.
KBTX.com
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
BREAKING: Law enforcement are currently on the scene of a vehicle bailout
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 4 p.m., the Hallettsville Police Department reported its department, along with the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene of a vehicle bailout. The bailout occurred in approximately the 6000 block of FM 530 in Hallettsville. The vehicle drove through multiple fences before being left unattended in thick brush....
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
kwhi.com
BLINN BOARD TO DISCUSS RE-DISTRICT RESOLUTION AND MAP
The Blinn College Board of Trustees will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday morning. One of the items scheduled for the meeting is to adopt the final re-districting resolution and the map for the Board of Trustees Precincts. Currently, the board is made up of four precinct representatives,...
KBTX.com
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
Comments / 0