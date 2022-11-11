A shooting and possible robbery took place in Brenham Sunday morning. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 5:00, Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the washateria in the 1000 block of South Austin. Street. The suspect noticed that he was observed by a citizen who pulled up to do laundry and exited the building and shot several rounds at the citizen. No one was injured, however several local businesses were struck. The suspect is unknown at this time and the case is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Brenham Police Department.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO