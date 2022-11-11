Read full article on original website
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Rudy Gobert Relationship
Donovan Mitchell put an end to all speculation concerning his relationship with Rudy Gobert. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the two stars on the Utah Jazz last year. Their partnership appeared to be fruitful in the regular season, but come playoff time, they were always huge pretenders. It was becoming clear that they needed to leave one another, and that’s what happened.
Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his golf skills and gave himself a new nickname
Giannis showed off his improvement on golf course, and gave himself a new nickname, Freak Woods
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ stance on Cam Reddish extension calls future into question
Cam Reddish is starting to show his worth for the New York Knicks. He has made his way to the starting lineup and has been a solid contributor. Not only is he playing to help the team win but he is trying to stake a claim for himself in the future.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
Max Strus Rumored Suns Target in Jae Crowder Deal
The rumor mill continues to churn for Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder, who has not played a single second of basketball for the team after mutually agreeing on his absence ahead of training camp. Crowder has seemingly been tied with nearly any team who could use any improvement with...
Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s IG message as struggles continue in another road loss
The Golden State Warriors haven’t found it easy at all to defend the championship they shed blood and tears for. A 122-115 defeat to the Sacramento Kings that knocked the Warriors to 5-8 on the season, keeping them winless (0-7) on the road thus far. And at the heart of the reigning champion’s struggles is the uncharacteristic inability of ballyhooed sharpshooter Klay Thompson to put the ball into the hoop from long range.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks
Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 5: Celtics climb as Cavs, Suns tumble
All NBA teams have now played anywhere between 12 to 15 games in the 2022-23 season. We’re approaching the official one-month mark in the next few days, and it’s time for the next iteration of our NBA Power Rankings as we enter Week 5. This week’s edition sees a lot of fluctuation in the teams’ positions as we have some strong risers and some heavy sinkers. On one hand, we have some of the hottest teams from the first few weeks fall into a slump this past week, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, some unheralded clubs have soared to unexpected heights like the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and even the Sacramento Kings. As such, let’s take a look at how each team fared throughout the past week.
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful
The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
