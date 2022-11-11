ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Rudy Gobert Relationship

Donovan Mitchell put an end to all speculation concerning his relationship with Rudy Gobert. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the two stars on the Utah Jazz last year. Their partnership appeared to be fruitful in the regular season, but come playoff time, they were always huge pretenders. It was becoming clear that they needed to leave one another, and that’s what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Max Strus Rumored Suns Target in Jae Crowder Deal

The rumor mill continues to churn for Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder, who has not played a single second of basketball for the team after mutually agreeing on his absence ahead of training camp. Crowder has seemingly been tied with nearly any team who could use any improvement with...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s IG message as struggles continue in another road loss

The Golden State Warriors haven’t found it easy at all to defend the championship they shed blood and tears for. A 122-115 defeat to the Sacramento Kings that knocked the Warriors to 5-8 on the season, keeping them winless (0-7) on the road thus far. And at the heart of the reigning champion’s struggles is the uncharacteristic inability of ballyhooed sharpshooter Klay Thompson to put the ball into the hoop from long range.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks

Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 5: Celtics climb as Cavs, Suns tumble

All NBA teams have now played anywhere between 12 to 15 games in the 2022-23 season. We’re approaching the official one-month mark in the next few days, and it’s time for the next iteration of our NBA Power Rankings as we enter Week 5. This week’s edition sees a lot of fluctuation in the teams’ positions as we have some strong risers and some heavy sinkers. On one hand, we have some of the hottest teams from the first few weeks fall into a slump this past week, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, some unheralded clubs have soared to unexpected heights like the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and even the Sacramento Kings. As such, let’s take a look at how each team fared throughout the past week.
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful

The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
MEMPHIS, TN
