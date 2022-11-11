ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status

Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll: I wouldn’t say we’re conservative, we do what we need to win

The Giants rolled to their seventh win of the season on Sunday and running back Saquon Barkley did a lot of the heavy lifting in the 24-16 win over the Texans. Barkley ran the ball 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown while Daniel Jones threw just 17 passes over the course of the victory. When the game was over, head coach Brian Daboll was asked what it is like to come up with a “conservative game plan” for his offense.
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
WausauPilot

McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay

DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings CB Akayleb Evans Ruled Out With Concussion, Replaced By Andrew Booth Jr.

Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, making his first career start against the Bills today, was ruled out with a concussion early in the second half. It's unclear exactly when the injury occurred. Evans was involved in a big hit late in the second quarter, sticking his head into Devin Singletary to force a huge fumble. However, he stayed in the game after that, getting beaten by Gabe Davis for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC

Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports

Kevin Byard “proud” defensive backups stepped up on Sunday

The Titans defense was missing a lot of pieces for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but that didn’t prove to be a major obstacle for them. Five starters — defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, edge rusher Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham, cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker — were ruled out with injuries ahead of the game, but the Titans still produced six sacks and shut the Broncos out in the second half of a 17-10 win.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Vikings Place CB Cameron Dantzler On Injured Reserve

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s currently in the third year of that deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Dennis Allen: We’ll evaluate who starts at quarterback for Week 11

After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10. Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions...
ATLANTA, LA
NBC Sports

Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany

The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers. The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Eagles vs. Commanders betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks

Spread (ML) – Eagles -11 (-500); Commanders +11 (+375) Analysis: Back in Week 3, The Eagles defense ravaged Carson Wentz to the tune of nine sacks, many of them Wentz’s doing by holding the ball too long. Taylor Heinicke has far better pocket awareness, and that will likely lead to a more effective passing game for Washington. The Eagles are coming off a mini-bye and are about as healthy as any team in the NFL.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Commanders won’t activate Chase Young for Monday’s game

Chase Young‘s 2022 debut will have to wait until at least Week 11. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders will not activate Young off the physically unable to perform list to play in Monday’s game against the Eagles. Young was designated to return to practice...

