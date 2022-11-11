Read full article on original website
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in Clark County. Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash. Police said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel...
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
wdrb.com
Numerous crashes reported as snow hits Louisville area, drivers asked to take precaution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning. Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
Wave 3
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
WIBC.com
2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies. Seymour...
wdrb.com
ISP: 2 arrested after shots fired during police chase that ended on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg. According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left...
wdrb.com
Crash involving a JCPS bus and semi at I-265 near Westport Road sends 1 to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a semi on Interstate 265 near Westport Road sent one person to the hospital. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported as an injury accident involving a bus and semi about 8:40 a.m. Friday.
Wave 3
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours to contain on Thursday night. The fire was reported on South Park Hill, south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Zoneton Fire Protection District.
wdrb.com
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.
WLKY.com
10 fire departments battle 'massive' fire in Fairdale overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven hours later and fire crews were finally done battling a massive woods fire in Fairdale Friday morning. Zoneton Fire Department officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Thursday a fire was reported on South Park Hill in Fairdale's fire district. This is south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday. According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m. The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Dixie Highway Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway Thursday evening. Officers responded to the incident at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane around 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville student taken to hospital after being shot at party near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student was taken to the hospital after being shot on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street around 12:15 a.m. That's near UofL's Belknap campus.
