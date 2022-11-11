ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies. Seymour...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

10 fire departments battle 'massive' fire in Fairdale overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven hours later and fire crews were finally done battling a massive woods fire in Fairdale Friday morning. Zoneton Fire Department officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Thursday a fire was reported on South Park Hill in Fairdale's fire district. This is south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday. According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m. The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Dixie Highway Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway Thursday evening. Officers responded to the incident at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane around 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY

