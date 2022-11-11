When the Houston Astros won their second World Series title in the last six years last week, Houston betting legend Mattress Mack was ensured a record payout of $75 million. Mattress Mack could be seen at Minute Maid Park all throughout the postseason, and he even made a trip to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series, while the Astros were at Citizens Bank Park.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO