Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
Yardbarker
Famous Astros Fan Spotted With A Plane Full Of Cash
When the Houston Astros won their second World Series title in the last six years last week, Houston betting legend Mattress Mack was ensured a record payout of $75 million. Mattress Mack could be seen at Minute Maid Park all throughout the postseason, and he even made a trip to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series, while the Astros were at Citizens Bank Park.
Black Hills Pioneer
That’s it for the Astros
OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two. Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
10 free agents that could help the Astros in 2023
The Astros could have a few holes to fill, depending on who leaves in free agency.
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
KHOU
Astros part ways with GM James Click just days after winning World Series
HOUSTON — Just days after winning the World Series, the Astros announced they’re parting ways with general manager James Click. The team sent a release on Friday morning with the news. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” team owner Jim Crane said in the release. “We...
Report: Houston Astros sign Rafael Montero to three-year deal
The 32-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2022.
Astros Executive Reportedly Leaving Team After Rejecting 1-Year Offer
Astros general manager James Click will not return to the organization in 2023 after he rejected the team’s one-year contract offer, per MLB insider Jeff Passan. The Houston executive will end his Astros career with a World Series win. Despite their success together, Click and team owner Jim Crane...
Yardbarker
Astros, GM James Click part ways after rejecting one-year offer
The relationship between team owner Jim Crane and Click has reportedly been rocky, and there was even a report before the playoffs that he could be fired if the Astros lost in the postseason. Instead, they went on a dominant run through the postseason and won the World Series. That...
Texans-Giants live updates: Houston falls to New York, 24-16
The Texans failed to get back in the win column against a playoff contender.
Alabama QB, TCU WR popular picks for Texans in recent mock drafts
Houston's chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick seem to be improving each week.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0