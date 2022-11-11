ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Yardbarker

Famous Astros Fan Spotted With A Plane Full Of Cash

When the Houston Astros won their second World Series title in the last six years last week, Houston betting legend Mattress Mack was ensured a record payout of $75 million. Mattress Mack could be seen at Minute Maid Park all throughout the postseason, and he even made a trip to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series, while the Astros were at Citizens Bank Park.
Black Hills Pioneer

That’s it for the Astros

OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two. Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
Yardbarker

Astros, GM James Click part ways after rejecting one-year offer

The relationship between team owner Jim Crane and Click has reportedly been rocky, and there was even a report before the playoffs that he could be fired if the Astros lost in the postseason. Instead, they went on a dominant run through the postseason and won the World Series. That...
Chron.com

