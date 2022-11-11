ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

By Sam Sachs
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Actor Kevin Conroy speaks during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2021… Read More

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, in classic cartoon The Animated Series has died. Friends of Conroy and Warner Bros Discovery have confirmed the death. Conroy was 66.

According to his friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized Conroy in a Facebook post Friday morning, confirming the sad news.

In a statement given to Batman-News.com, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Conroy’s death as well, saying that the “beloved actor” died after a short battle with cancer.

The statement from WBD reads in part:

Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer.

A noted stage, film and television performer, Conroy rose to unparalleled voice acting fame as the title character of the landmark Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996). He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games.

Statement from Warner Bros. Discovery on Conroy’s passing

Several stars who have worked with Conroy in the past weighed in on the loss, including Mark Hamill, known for playing Batman: The Animated Series’ iteration of the Joker, as well as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in the WBD statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy’s memorial services have not yet been decided, according to Warner Bros, but is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams and siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy.

