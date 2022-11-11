ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Official: Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDvi7_0j7SEejA00

Aymeric Laporte and Rodri have both been named in Spain's World Cup squad by manager Luis Enrique

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week.

Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.

Most countries competing in the competition have now announced their squads, including the Spanish national team, who will be taking two Man City players to Qatar.

Spain boss Luis Enrique has named centre-back Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Rodri in his 26-man World Cup squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pehUr_0j7SEejA00

IMAGO / Cover-Images

It's no real surprise to see Rodri called up by Enrique, given that he is one of the most important players in Pep Guardiola's City team, and arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world.

However, considering Liverpool midfielder Thiago was a shock omission from the squad, the City man will be grateful to have avoided the same fate.

While Laporte was also expected to be called up, there could have been a slight question mark around his inclusion due to him missing the beginning of this season through knee injury.

Since returning to full fitness, the former Athletic Bilbao defender has started just twice in the Premier League this season but it appears this hasn't dissuaded Enrique from naming him in the squad.

Spain will take on Jordan in a friendly match on November 16 before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Costa Rica on November 23.

La Roja will then face Germany on November 27 before playing their final group stage match against Japan on 1 December.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney after former Manchester United teammate’s criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney over recent criticism in an extraordinary outburst from the Manchester United superstar. The Portuguese, who will play for Portugal at the World Cup next week, admitted he felt “betrayed” by his club after a turbulent season under Erik ten Hag.The 38-year-old added he had “no respect” for the Dutch tactician but then took aim at former teammate Rooney, after being condemned for his decision to refuse to come on against Tottenham.Writing in The Sun newspaper, Piers Morgan revealed Ronaldo said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Herald News

Dua Lipa refuses to perform at Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup. The decision to host the football tournament in the Gulf state has caused deep controversy due to Qatar's stance on homosexuality - which is illegal in the country - and even though the 27-year-old pop star was rumoured to be taking to the stage there later this month, she has explained that no such performance has ever been on the agenda. ...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
thecomeback.com

Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision

Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
The Independent

‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
AFP

Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs

Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil

Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
The Associated Press

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
The Associated Press

Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy