Official: Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad

Aymeric Laporte and Rodri have both been named in Spain's World Cup squad by manager Luis Enrique

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week.

Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.

Most countries competing in the competition have now announced their squads, including the Spanish national team, who will be taking two Man City players to Qatar.

Spain boss Luis Enrique has named centre-back Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Rodri in his 26-man World Cup squad.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

It's no real surprise to see Rodri called up by Enrique, given that he is one of the most important players in Pep Guardiola's City team, and arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world.

However, considering Liverpool midfielder Thiago was a shock omission from the squad, the City man will be grateful to have avoided the same fate.

While Laporte was also expected to be called up, there could have been a slight question mark around his inclusion due to him missing the beginning of this season through knee injury.

Since returning to full fitness, the former Athletic Bilbao defender has started just twice in the Premier League this season but it appears this hasn't dissuaded Enrique from naming him in the squad.

Spain will take on Jordan in a friendly match on November 16 before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Costa Rica on November 23.

La Roja will then face Germany on November 27 before playing their final group stage match against Japan on 1 December.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: