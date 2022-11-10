‘Save one more’: Navy Chief Reserve helps form alliance to reduce veteran suicide risk

Navy Chief Reserve Eric Miller has developed several initiatives in combating veteran suicide prevention. His latest is becoming president of the Ottawa County Veterans Alliance, which has helped save six area veterans from committing suicide. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

Studies have shown that the highest veteran suicide rates occur right after resigning from service. It’s a delicate window between a tight, structuralized military schedule and the harsh reality of the post-service world.

Eric Miller was almost part of that alarming statistic.

Now, the Navy Chief Reserve is doing his best to keep veterans in Ottawa County from crossing that bridge – especially on Veterans Day, a day where America honors all military veterans. It’s what he coins “plugging” veterans into the bountiful resource network.

Working in coalition with strategic partners to reduce the risk of suicide among his fellow comrades, Miller, who serves as the Lakeshore Regional Entity’s (LRE) Veteran Navigator, helped spearhead the Ottawa County Veterans Alliance last year.

In tandem with more than two dozen Ottawa County resource providers, Miller, who also serves as the alliance’s president, has been the floor general in unlocking veterans’ shackles, honoring their service and guiding them to the ray of sunshine at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t have just sympathy, but I’ve got empathy too because I’ve actually gone through it myself,” said Miller, 36. “I’ve had to tell veterans that yes they’re in a dark spot right now but you can get there, you can make it.”

Eight veterans in Ottawa County died by suicide in 2021, more than any other year since 2010. But in just one year, Miller has helped combat that statistic in halting six veterans from taking their own lives.

“We like to use the mindset of the combat medic from the movie ‘Heartbreak Ridge’,” said Miller, who was the corpsman medic for over 800 patients at the Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada. “He kept going into battle and pulling wounded comrades out and it’s all about saving one more. I have that passion to give back and help my veterans and we’re really starting to see the impact of this becoming a recognizable thing.”

Partnerships from over 30 area organizations like the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, local realtors, community mental health services, and nonprofits such as 92 for 22 and Forged by Freedom, have all chipped to the cause focused on identifying veterans at risk of suicide and providing screening and intervention services.

Miller also paired with Veterans Affairs community outreach partner Gayle Witham to establish the groundwork of the coalition, and maybe more importantly, tie everything back into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent $1.2 million investment in veteran suicide prevention programs.

“If you stop a veteran from committing suicide within the first five minutes, their likeliness of survival goes up 20 percent,” said Miller, an Allendale resident. “If it gets up to over an hour, it goes all the way up to 80 percent. You have to be out there and you have to do this stuff, and that’s where we’re here for.”

About 12,559 veterans were living in Ottawa County in 2021 (roughly 6 percent of the population), according to the Ottawa County Department of Public health’s Death by Suicide Report. Yet, veterans accounted for 24 percent of all suicides.

Transitioning out of the service is no walk in the park, and Miller clearly understands that.

“In the service, you have your job, your identity, who you work with and where you work, what time you’re supposed to go to lunch, everything is there,” Miller said. “When you’re done with your service and you come home, it’s like now what do I do?

“I was the manager of an entire clinic and then I came home to pack boxes,” he continued. “You go from everything to nothing and you hit rock bottom.”

That’s why Miller says he’s so adamant on raising awareness around the alliance, because once a veteran is tapped into the network, the possibilities are nearly endless.

“A lot of veterans say they don’t know where the resources are,” Miller said. “Once you’re plugged into the network, now all of a sudden you went from 0 to 200 resources. You can have that all in one day so it’s pretty important to have out there.

“It’s about raising that veteran up, making them happier and ultimately get them successful in life,” Miller added. “And then, they’ll pay it forward and help other veterans. That’s how you really make the impact.”

There seems to be something for everyone, too. Miller said he’s coordinated charter fishing trips with vets, gone pheasant hunting, established housing through real estate agents, and even paired with nonprofits to help save one veteran’s home.

With the help of plenty of volunteers, Miller removed 41,000 pounds from a veteran’s hoarded home and remove his eviction notice.

“We called everyone we could and made it happen,” Miller said. “I’m that boot in the backside to get them going. They’re in a rough spot in their life but let’s catapult you forward in life.”

Since serving as the LRE navigator, which serves individuals throughout Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, Mason, Alleagan and Lake counties, Miller has helped over 250 veterans.

Future projects include Airbnb-style housing to help with veteran homelessness, and plenty of opportunity with veteran real-estate and full-time VA benefits.

Coming from a long line of military family history, Miller has always had that desire to serve in his DNA. In this new position, it finally “clicked” for him.

Now, he’s able to honor and carry-on Veterans Day, every day.

“Each day I’m helping make an impact on those who have fought so hard for our freedoms,” Miller said. “It’s the most special holiday of the year and it reminds me to keep your light burning.”