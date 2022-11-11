Read full article on original website
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP Sprint: George Russell wins as Max Verstappen struggles after collision with Carlos Sainz
George Russell triumphed in a thrilling Sprint to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as world champion Max Verstappen struggled to fourth after a collision with Carlos Sainz. Verstappen took the lead from shock pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen in the early stages as the Haas rapidly...
Motor racing-Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed "who he really is"
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez said team mate Max Verstappen showed "who he really is" after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Motor racing-Haas to announce Mick Schumacher's F1 fate next week
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Haas will announce next week whether Mick Schumacher is staying or going, the Formula One team's boss Guenther Steiner said on Saturday. Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is out of contract at the end of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20 and risks being without a drive next year.
SB Nation
Anger boils over in Brazil between Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
George Russell secured the win in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, holding off his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the first F1 victory of his career. However, frustration between a pair of teammates might be the bigger story as the F1 circuit packs up and leaves Interlagos behind. Red Bull...
Formula 1: Extremely shocking qualifying result in Brazil
Kevin Magnussen surprisingly took the pole position for the Formula 1 sprint race ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen wasn’t competing in Formula 1 at this time last year after losing his ride with Haas following the 2020 season, and it didn’t necessarily look like he was ever going to return.
dallasexpress.com
Russell, Mercedes Take First Victory in Brazil
Sunday’s grand prix in Sao Paulo continued what was certainly one of the best weekends of Formula One action during the 2022 season. With Mercedes starting on the front row after a dominant performance in Saturday’s sprint race, the team looked to win their first race of the season and make a real push for second in the Constructors’ Championship standings.
ESPN
Where did Mercedes' Brazilian Grand Prix victory come from?
It took 21 races, but Mercedes is finally back in Formula One's winning circle. The toil of the team's 2022 season, which would have been unimaginable during its eight years of dominance between 2014 and 2021, has finally been rewarded with a race victory. But while George Russell's emotional win in Brazil was richly deserved, it does not represent the end goal for Mercedes. Far from it.
BBC
Russell wins as Verstappen drops back in Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint
Mercedes' George Russell wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race!. Lewis Hamilton is still hunting down Carlos Sainz for third place. The Mercedes man is running out of time but the seven-time world champion has still gained four places during this sprint. George Russell, meanwhile, is almost home and...
BBC
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Max Verstappen refuses to explain team orders refusal
Max Verstappen said he had "reasons" why he refused team orders to give up his place to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The world champion said he was reacting to "something that happened in the past". He refused to elaborate. Verstappen's refusal led to...
Autoweek.com
Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil
Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
BBC
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to first full Formula 1 win
George Russell took a maiden grand prix victory - and a first for Mercedes in 2022 - as Max Verstappen was penalised for a collision with Lewis Hamilton in Sao Paulo. Russell was in control of the race throughout after Verstappen and Hamilton came together as they disputed second place in the early stages at a safety car restart.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
F1 sprint live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 sprint race as Kevin Magnussen starts from pole at Brazilian GPMagnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.Russell beached his Mercedes...
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
Esteban Ocon tops practice as Kevin Magnusson starts Sao Paulo sprint from pole
Esteban Ocon finished fastest in final practice ahead of Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for the 24-lap dash at Interlagos, which sets the grid for Sunday’s main event, after he sprung the surprise of the season in Friday’s rain-hit qualifying.In the dry on Saturday, Magnussen was ninth, 1.2 seconds off the pace. Sergio Perez finished second for Red Bull, with George Russell third.Ocon’s Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso took fourth, while world champion Max Verstappen was fifth – one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, half a second back.Seven-time world champion Hamilton is...
Motor racing-Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - George Russell gave Mercedes their first win of the Formula One season in the Sao Paulo sprint on Saturday, with seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row for Sunday's Brazilian grand prix.
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP: Fernando Alonso criticises Esteban Ocon after Alpine team-mates collide in Sprint
Fernando Alonso suggested he was looking forward to his partnership with Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon "finally" being over after the pair ruined each other's races with a collision in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint. Armed with a car that had shown strong pace throughout the weekend and in solid...
F1 qualifying RESULT: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen takes shock pole position at Brazilian GP
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.Follow F1 updates with The Independent as Kevin Magnussen starts on pole in Brazil Read More Max Verstappen to end Sky Sports boycott following ‘disrespectful’ commentsFrom jeers to one of their own: How Brazil took Lewis Hamilton to their heartsNetflix miss out on F1 broadcast rights in United States despite Drive to Survive popularity
Autoweek.com
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Results: Front Row Lockout for Mercedes
Mercedes' George Russell won Saturday's Sprint and will start first in Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton will start second. Lewis Hamilton started eighth on Saturday, climbed to third in the Sprint, and will line up alongside Russell on the front row of the grid because Carlos Sainz, who finished second in Sprint, has a five-place penalty for an engine change. change.
