Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.Follow F1 updates with The Independent as Kevin Magnussen starts on pole in Brazil Read More Max Verstappen to end Sky Sports boycott following ‘disrespectful’ commentsFrom jeers to one of their own: How Brazil took Lewis Hamilton to their heartsNetflix miss out on F1 broadcast rights in United States despite Drive to Survive popularity

1 DAY AGO