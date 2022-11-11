John Aniston, soap opera legend, has died. He was 89. Aniston, who starred on Days of Our Lives and is the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday (Nov. 11). His daughter confirmed John’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two of them when she was a baby. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer began. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning...

