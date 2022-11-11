ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
Decider.com

John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star, Dead at 89

John Aniston, soap opera legend, has died. He was 89. Aniston, who starred on Days of Our Lives and is the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday (Nov. 11). His daughter confirmed John’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two of them when she was a baby. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer began. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life

Colson Baker — popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox — stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on...

