ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Game Preview and Predictions: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

The Tigers enter their matchup against Arkansas looking to replicate the same success they had a week ago against Alabama. As this program continues to “rebuild” under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a fiery Razorbacks squad in Fayetteville presents a different challenge.

The victory over Alabama served as a statement to what this program is building for the future, but Saturday against the Razorbacks has the chance to be another major piece to what this program is doing, heading to an electric atmosphere.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday morning, the Kelly vs. Sam Pittman dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is favored by 3.5 points over Arkansas with the over/under set at 62, according to SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a high-scoring matchup and so do we.

The Razorbacks attain a flurry of weapons to choose from both on the outside and in the backfield. The ability to put points on the board in a hurry is simple for them, and against an LSU squad who has been clicking offensively, they’ll need to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lA5c_0j7SE6zp00

Many have labeled this as a “trap game” for LSU, but the Tigers continue to keep their preparation at a steady pace as they have all season long. Look for the Tigers to control the tempo and allow their defense to do the heavy lifting in this one.

Brian Kelly vs. Sam Pittman

Scroll to Continue

It’ll be the first time the two face each other as SEC foes, but the respect they have for each other is mutual. Kelly has spoken highly of what Pittman is doing in Fayetteville and loves what the program is building a few hours up north.

"I’ve gotten to know him a little bit in our head coaches meetings," Pittman said. "And of course hired or he kept Brad Davis over there that he knew I had years with Brad. So we visited about that a little bit. But he’s a really good coach, good man."

"Sam Pittman, I have a great deal of respect for him," Kelly said. "Very good football coach. He'll have his football team ready to go."

Slowing Down the Rushing Attack

Arkansas RB1 Raheim Sanders is an absolute unit. The ability to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage while putting his head down and hit-sticking others is what has elevated his status as one of the top backs in the SEC to this point.

Already up to 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, the electrifying running back will certainly give this LSU defense a challenge. The Tigers have struggled against the run game a few times this season, specifically against the Florida Gators after giving up over 200 yards, but improved success should put them in good position against Sanders.

Predictions

Ultimately containing Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and keeping their rushing attack in check will put LSU in position to win this one and handle business against the Razorbacks. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for a tremendous challenge, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday morning.

On the other side of the ball, can Jayden Daniels continue his hot streak against an Arkansas secondary that has been rather inconsistent this season? Time will tell, but we think yes.

Score Prediction: LSU 34, Arkansas 24

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Yes, Harold Perkins Devastated Arkansas’ Offense. The Rest of the Story is Harder to Digest.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football squandered an excellent defensive performance by putting together another offensive clunker Saturday afternoon. A week after spending most of a loss to Liberty in neutral, the Razorbacks mustered a season-low 249 yards of offense and never really got into gear at all in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU inside a frigid Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'

Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUCountry

Mulkey, Tigers Cruise to 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley

BATON ROUGE - For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC. Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
LOUISIANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
858
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy