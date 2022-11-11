Game Preview and Predictions: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

The Tigers enter their matchup against Arkansas looking to replicate the same success they had a week ago against Alabama. As this program continues to “rebuild” under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a fiery Razorbacks squad in Fayetteville presents a different challenge.

The victory over Alabama served as a statement to what this program is building for the future, but Saturday against the Razorbacks has the chance to be another major piece to what this program is doing, heading to an electric atmosphere.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday morning, the Kelly vs. Sam Pittman dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is favored by 3.5 points over Arkansas with the over/under set at 62, according to SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a high-scoring matchup and so do we.

The Razorbacks attain a flurry of weapons to choose from both on the outside and in the backfield. The ability to put points on the board in a hurry is simple for them, and against an LSU squad who has been clicking offensively, they’ll need to do so.

Many have labeled this as a “trap game” for LSU, but the Tigers continue to keep their preparation at a steady pace as they have all season long. Look for the Tigers to control the tempo and allow their defense to do the heavy lifting in this one.

Brian Kelly vs. Sam Pittman

It’ll be the first time the two face each other as SEC foes, but the respect they have for each other is mutual. Kelly has spoken highly of what Pittman is doing in Fayetteville and loves what the program is building a few hours up north.

"I’ve gotten to know him a little bit in our head coaches meetings," Pittman said. "And of course hired or he kept Brad Davis over there that he knew I had years with Brad. So we visited about that a little bit. But he’s a really good coach, good man."

"Sam Pittman, I have a great deal of respect for him," Kelly said. "Very good football coach. He'll have his football team ready to go."

Slowing Down the Rushing Attack

Arkansas RB1 Raheim Sanders is an absolute unit. The ability to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage while putting his head down and hit-sticking others is what has elevated his status as one of the top backs in the SEC to this point.

Already up to 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, the electrifying running back will certainly give this LSU defense a challenge. The Tigers have struggled against the run game a few times this season, specifically against the Florida Gators after giving up over 200 yards, but improved success should put them in good position against Sanders.

Predictions

Ultimately containing Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and keeping their rushing attack in check will put LSU in position to win this one and handle business against the Razorbacks. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for a tremendous challenge, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday morning.

On the other side of the ball, can Jayden Daniels continue his hot streak against an Arkansas secondary that has been rather inconsistent this season? Time will tell, but we think yes.

Score Prediction: LSU 34, Arkansas 24