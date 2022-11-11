Effective: 2022-11-14 02:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sacramento valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and foothills below 2000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO