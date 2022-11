“He that outlives this day and comes safe home will stand a tip-toe when this day is named”. If you saw Auburn beat Texas A&M last night under the leadership of Cadillac Williams, this line from Shakespeare’s Henry V applies. It’ll be a night that we all remember, no matter what else happens the rest of the season. There was no bigger indicator of just how far this program had dipped under Bryan Harsin, and how much higher it can reach under someone who understands it.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO