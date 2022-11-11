Read full article on original website
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
Renna Media
Linden Public Library to host Autumnal Wellness Expo – Nov. 14
The Linden Public Library will be holding an Autumnal Wellness Expo (A.W.E.) at the library on 31 East Henry Street in Linden. The event will be held on Monday, November 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The expo is open to all and free of charge. At this event,...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
Renna Media
Scouting for Food is Back with 41st Annual Food Drive
Non-perishable items, gift cards, and financial donations welcome. New Providence’s Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are beyond excited to host their 41st annual Scouting for Food drive. Scouts will once again return to the traditional Scouting for Food format of picking up non-perishable items from New Providence residences on Saturday, November 19. In addition, people can send in donations via Venmo or mail grocery gift cards.
Renna Media
Enjoy a Scandinavian Shopping Spree in New Providence
After a 3 year delay because of the pandemic, Lodge Linne #429 VOA will once again be sponsoring their annual Import Sale on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 42nd annual Scandinavian Import and Gift Sale will be held at Salt Brook School, 40 Maple St, New Providence, NJ (off Springfield Ave,). The sale will be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and is handicapped accessible. Admission is free.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
fsrmagazine.com
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
roi-nj.com
Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment
Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Where Is Everyone?
You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
essexnewsdaily.com
Cooperman Barnabas welcomes new transplant surgeon
LIVINGSTON, NJ — The renal and pancreas transplant division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig, who joins Drs. Stuart R. Geffner and Harry Sun with associates in transplant and general surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access, and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
East Windsor police blotter
A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
Renna Media
Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne Earn Eagle Scout Rank
Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne from Berkeley Heights Troop 68 held their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on September 10, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Church in New Providence. Shane and Griffin are the Troop’s 120th and 121st Eagles Scouts since the troop was founded in 1934. To earn...
N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial
Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
Renna Media
Candice Testa named Union County Teacher of the Year
Candice Testa, a First Grade Teacher at William J. McGinn Elementary School in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, has been named Union County Teacher of the Year. Candice Testa graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and a master’s degree from Rutgers University. For the past 20 years, she has influenced the lives and guided the learning of hundreds of elementary students. Her dedication to her profession can be seen each day, where she regularly encourages and meets the needs of all levels of learners in her first-grade class. As a teacher leader, Candice supports her colleagues where her door is always open to veteran and young teachers alike. She serves as the President of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Education Association where she has molded a tight-knit community of educators and staff who recognize their best interests will be met during the school year and beyond. Candice is a recipient of the Building Teacher Leader Capacity Grant Project, awarded by Kean University, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). Advocating for her students has been her drive and knowing that she played a part in their success over the last two decades is her greatest accomplishment.
